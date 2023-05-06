13 German partners co-exhibited at the ATM along with five local tourism boards, two airports, four hotels, and more.

Dubai, UAE – The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) has hailed 16 consecutive years of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) attendance, following the annual event’s most recent iteration, which ran from 1 to 4 May at Dubai World Trade Centre. Having exhibited at the show since 2007, the GNTB brought 13 partners for this year’s show and highlighted three of its most popular campaigns, taking the opportunity to maximise visibility and business opportunities in the GCC.

This year’s ATM saw Germany showcase its ‘Embrace German Nature’ campaign, spotlighting natural landscapes and activity holidays; ‘Historic Modern Germany’, which promotes cultural heritage and 51 UNESCO World Heritage sites; and its ‘Feel Good’ sustainable travel campaign emphasising how to enjoy an eco-friendly holiday in Germany.

Elsewhere, GNTB successfully endorsed its narrative ‘Germany Simply Inspiring’, which highlights the country's positive image among a global audience.

“This is the 16th consecutive year we’ve participated in this larger-than-life event and, as always, we are delighted to have promoted Germany’s immaculate tourism choices to the GCC market, through our diverse travel campaigns,” said Yamina Sofo, Director at the German National Tourist GCC Office (GNTO GCC), an affiliate of the GNTB.

“With the official ATM 2023 theme being ‘Working Towards Net Zero’, we are glad that we align with this through our sustainability-focussed campaign, ‘Feel Good’, which emphasises how to enjoy an eco-conscious holiday in Germany. Through this, we aim to promote longer stays that help further reduce travellers’ carbon footprints.

During the Arabian Travel Market, GNTB and its partners successfully held almost 300 meetings with tourism companies and travel agents. Many of these are expected to turn into positive business opportunities. Its campaign ‘Embrace German Nature’ proved highly popular among attendees, many of whom showed great interest in exploring nature-friendly tourism destinations. Further, the Consul General, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai, Mrs. Pfaff attended the ATM and showed her presence at the Germany booth.

Prior to the ATM, GNTB signed an agreement for marketing cooperation with WEGO, and this agreement was officially announced and commemorated at the ATM.

Furthermore, 13 partners were present at Germany’s booth. Namely: Baden-Baden Tourism Board, Düsseldorf Airport, Düsseldorf Tourism Board, Elinor Travel Germany, Frankfurt Airport VIP-Services, Frankfurt Tourism Board, Hommage Luxury Hotels Collection, Hotel Palace Berlin, Ingolstadt Village and Wertheim Village, International Office am Klinikum Solingen GmbH, The Wellem – part of the unbound collection by Hyatt – Wiesbaden Tourism, and visitBerlin.

For further information on things to do in Germany over summer break and beyond, visit https://www.germany.travel/en/home.html

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany’s positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB’s primary strategic areas of action are:

Developing evidence-based action plans on the basis of targeted market research and ongoing analysis of market-specific customer demand (Sinus milieus).

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Conducting targeted market research and analysis of market-specific customer demand in relation to various aspects of travel in the context of sustainability and culture among those with values-based lifestyles.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation:

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry’s open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 25 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

