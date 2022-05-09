United Arab Emirates: - Six months after the last edition, the French broadcast and audiovisual industry makes a strong comeback to CABSAT with 13 major companies, under Choose France label, to showcase their latest innovations and technologies to leading investors, partners, and buyers from the region.

The exhibition had attracted 14,500 visitors from 110 countries including 80% from the Middle East in October 2021

As the leading and recognized event in the region for the satellite, media, and entertainment industry, CABSAT is taking place this year from May 17 to 19 in Dubai. It will host a French pavilion focused on leading media technology and service providers that offers enhanced visibility and increased productivity for all media and content professionals.

The French participation in the show is organized as every year by Business France in partnership with the CNC (Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image animée), French entity in charge of supporting, regulating, promoting, and distributing French movies, while protecting film heritage.

Next-generation technologies and solutions to be showcased at French pavilion

It's a tradition: in the French pavilion, solutions aligning to new market trends and addressing challenges will be exhibited. Easy Broadcast will present its turnkey OTT services for streaming and on-demand video content. Gorse & Co, specialized in marketing and commercial strategies and having a worldwide presence among more than 30 TV channels and Apps for all genres: sports, movies, series, documentaries... Quadrille a leader in multicast content delivery, that can deliver any type of content over-the-air using any broadcast network including, satellite, terrestrial, and cable.

“The Middle East is witnessing a significant growth in digital media consumption that taps into two main drivers: in one hand, a young, tech-savvy and extremely well-connected population and, in the other hand, a media and entertainment industry that prioritized the digital space during pandemic that led to a surge in on-demand services and personalized experience. As the regional industry is looking to upgrade its broadband infrastructure to cater specific needs and interests of users, French specialists in the audiovisual, broadcast, filming and satellite industry can provide with the right solutions to help create relevant and impactful content” commented Etienne Savin, Unit Manager Telecom/Broadcast at Business France.

France at the heart of audiovisual innovation

Historically a pioneer in the deployment of HD networks, France has one of the largest fiber coverages in the world, and in view of the Olympic Games in 2024, it is planning to activate Ultra HD. France has an extensive experience in several key areas of OTT services for direct access to audiovisual content - streaming, replay, VoD or catch-up TV. Its number of active IPTV customers is the highest in Europe (more than the next five European nations combined!) and its number of VoIP subscribers is the second highest in Europe. This historical asset allows France to have a fabric of competitive SMEs and ETIs that offer broadcasting prices among the lowest in Europe within a wide scope of services as evidenced by the diversity of the French exhibiting companies.

CABSAT will be the perfect occasion to meet in-person with French media professionals who are willing to discuss key priorities of the industry, share their expertise and develop synergies with regional partners:

BROADPEAK, ATEME, DALET, EASY BROADCAST, FIGHTING SPIRIT, FRANCE 24, GORSE & CO, INA, QUADRILLE, VECTRACOM, VIACCESS-ORCA, WINMEDIA, WIZTIVI.

The full catalogue of exhibitors is available here: https://bit.ly/Cabsat22-CatalogueFrance

-Ends-

About Business France:

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program.

About Choose France:

Choose France is a registered trademark of the French government that promotes the economic attractiveness of France internationally.

Additional information:

