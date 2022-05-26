Abu Dhabi, UAE: The CIMA pavilion at the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) was visited by the French Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Xavier Chatel, on Wednesday (25 May).

He was greeted by HE Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), who accompanied him on the tour of the pavilion.

Developed by the Institut du Monde Arabe (Arab World Institute) in Paris, CIMA, the Certificat International de Maîtrise en Arabe (International Certificate for Proficiency in Arabic), is the first internationally recognised certification to assess proficiency in modern standard Arabic. The initiative was founded in 2018 to encourage non-Arabic speakers to learn and master the language.

HE Dr bin Tamim commended the efforts of the Institut du Monde Arabe in enhancing the status of the Arabic language as a global language of creativity, communication, culture and art. He expressed his keenness to launch more research and studies in Arabic, while promoting the language’s beauty, importance and connection to human civilisation and culture.

HE Chatel stressed that the cultural exchange and joint efforts of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and the Institut du Monde Arabe have helped boost interpersonal contact and cultural exchange. This has cemented the relations between France and the UAE, forged effective communication, and introduced the Arab value system, history and culture through the language.

The ALC and Institut du Monde Arabe signed an agreement last year to coordinate with all CIMA centres in the UAE to submit reports on the number of registrations annually and their level of competence. Both entities would also share information on key performance indicators and organise joint events in conjunction with international events in support of the Arabic language.

ADIBF, organised by the ALC, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), runs from 23 to 29 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

-Ends-