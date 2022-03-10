DUBAI – On March 8th, the France Pavilion organized a dedicated day to women in honor of International Women’s Day (IWD). With a full-fledged schedule and a strong presence of well-renowned female entrepreneurs and artists, the event celebrated the progress and achievements of various women from the region and across the world.

“International Women’s Day is surely a meaningful day and we were honored to host an event to showcase some of the world’s strongest female entrepreneurs and artists at the France Pavilion. Not only does IWD stand for success and achievements, but it also looks at the great progress and challenges that women are still facing.” said Erik Linquier, Commissioner General for France at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Offering opportunity and promoting a dynamic change that will benefit women in all countries, the event sought a presentation conducted by Clément Boisseau, Global Chief Strategy Officer of BETC group, who discussed the findings from their Prosumers® (BETC proprietary tool) research in 10 countries on a sample of 8,000 people to understand the state of women's condition and the feeling of equality across the world.

Following that, a panel discussion was hosted with esteemed women in science and innovation, including Nahla Abid, Director Sales & Marketing Middle East BUREAU VERITAS, Dr. Saba Al Heialy, Associate Professor of Immunology at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai, Winner of the L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science Middle East Program and the International Rising Star, Natalie Bickford, Chief People Officer SANOFI, and Elisabeth Richard, Head of Communication and relations with civil society and President of “Women In Networking by Engie” at ENGIE.

Inspiring masterclasses were also given to tackle the subjects around sexism, inequality, women and power, and women within the media landscape, by Brigitte Grésy, Former President of the High Council for Equality, Irène Natividad, President of Global Summit of Women, and Mercedes Erra, President and founder of BETC Group.

Finally, guests were then able to end the night with a reading conducted by Julie Gayet, a French actress and producer, where letters were written by women representing Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilions that filled hope and relayed a strong message to the next generation.

“At Bureau Veritas, we are proud to act in line with our value of being Open and Inclusive. Bureau Veritas supports and promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion across all our workplaces. With almost 80,000 employees working in 140 different countries, our workforce is our most valuable asset. We believe that diverse people are a critical enabler of business performance, innovation, and well-being at Bureau Veritas.”

Marcel Hochar, Senior Vice President, CIF Middle East and Central Asia Regions at Bureau Veritas

ENGIE is at the heart of the worldwide energy transition whose challenges are linked to those of diversity.

To promote the integration of women, ENGIE launched the Fifty Fifty program in 2020 in order to reach gender parity by 2030.

To date, women within ENGIE account for 30% of top management positions and 25% of executive jobs. With the cultural change we have been initiating, we are confident that we will reach our gender equality objectives which are of strategic importance not only for our Group but for all companies and in all sectors and countries

The Fondation L’Oréal supports and empowers women to shape their future and make a difference in society, focusing on three major areas: scientific research, inclusive beauty and climate action. Since 1998, the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program has worked to empower more women scientists to overcome barriers to progression and participate in solving the great challenges of our time, for the benefit of all. To date, the program has supported more than 3,900 women researchers from over 110 countries and regions, rewarding scientific excellence and inspiring younger generations of women to pursue science as a career. Since the program’s inception in the region in 2010, it has awarded more than 160 female scientists and 11 Laureates from MENA. Among them, 16 Arab female scientists have also won an additional international recognition through the International Rising Talent program.

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

