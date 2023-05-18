Dubai, U.A.E. – The Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2023, which is due to kick off in Riyadh on May 21, is set to host more than 400 of the region’s most powerful, successful, and inspirational women as they strive to explore and redefine their role in the growth and evolution of the Middle East as a global hub for innovation and business excellence.

The three-day summit—chaired by H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud—will provide a platform for a series of expert programming and networking opportunities with women from across all sectors. As well as informative and enlightening discussions, the event will also offer a variety of stunning experiences, activities, and workshops designed to empower and support women in business and showcase and embrace Saudi culture.

The all-star line-up of confirmed speakers at the Women’s Summit 2023 includes astronaut Lama Al Oraiman, actress Maguy Bou Ghosn, model and activist Halima Aden, swimmer Yusra Mardini, and motorsport athlete Dania Akeel. Leading business icons will also gather at the event, including: Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth; Saeeda Jaffar, SVP and Group Country Manager – GCC at Visa; Pakinam Kafafi, CEO of TAQA Arabia; Lujaina Mohsin Darwish, Chairperson of Infrastructure, Technology, Industrial and Consumer Solutions (ITICS) at Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC; Hoda Mansour, SVP & EMEA South Head of Business Process Transformation at SAP; and Moon Baz, Creator Partnerships Lead, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Meta.

Forbes Middle East is working with a number of distinguished partners to deliver this ground-breaking event, including: hosting partner The Diriyah Company; educational partner the Al Faris International School; travel partner ITL World; retail partner Apparel Group; media partners Shahid and NABD; event partners Visa, Allergan Aesthetics, Cenomi Centers, Damac, Jamjoom Pharma, Küsnacht Practice, UN Women, and Vi Markets; and gift partners Fairmont Riyadh, Banyan Tree AlUla, Fairmont Doha, Kayali, Huda Beauty, St Regis Amman, Al Manara Luxury, St Regis Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, Alila Hotels, Ritz Carlton Istanbul, JOALI, Blooming Wear, ArAm, and MERIT.

Stay tuned for more details on the agenda and new speaker announcements. Click here for the official event page.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

