Cairo: Foodics Egypt, the leading restaurant management and financial tech solutions in MENA, recently concluded the latest edition of its transformative initiative, Pioneers ElScene. This community platform provides a space for industry leaders to collaboratively address challenges, share experiences, and minimize risks. By cultivating an environment of shared learning, the initiative aims to build a resilient and healthy community that propels the success of restaurant owners in Egypt.

Pioneers ElScene solidified its standing as an innovative initiative fostering a knowledge-sharing mindset among restaurant owners. This edition of Pioneers ElScene brought together 150 F&B leaders in the industry. Through a series of discussions, it explored crucial topics such as inventory management, menu innovation, cash flow management, and the role of technology in overcoming industry challenges.

Belal Zahran, General Manager of Foodics Egypt elaborated “We're excited to maximize the role of Pioneers ElScene, our latest initiative dedicated to supporting the restaurant community in Egypt, which stands as a testament to Foodics Egypt’s commitment to serving as a dynamic hub for the F&B industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and explore the forefront of advancements shaping the future of the industry in Egypt”.

In collaboration with iHORECA, the initiative featured a panel discussion moderated by Belal Zahran with industry experts, delving into cutting-edge topics under the name of: “Recipe for Profit: Maximizing Cost Efficiency with Restaurant Technology''. A diverse panel of F&B gurus including Moustafa ElRefaey, Executive Chief and Co-Founder of Zooba, Ibrahim Nagi, Founder & CEO of Desoky & Soda, Vasko and Hameed and Gohar Saeed, Co-Founder of Maine and CEO of Suplyd, contributed their insights, enriching the discourse.

In support of Egypt's F&B sector, Pioneers ElScene plays a crucial role in fostering connections and cultivating opportunities among stakeholders. This contribution is aligned with Egypt’s 2030 vision, reinforcing the overall economic growth of the industry.

About Foodics:

Foodics is the leading Restaurant and Financial Tech solutions company in MENA, with an innovative 360° SaaS ecosystem making it a pioneer in the regional F&B industry. Foodics has been working in Egypt since 2020 and was able to achieve significant growth in the volume of its operations, reaching 3-fold year over year. Foodics in Egypt helps a group of distinguished brands in the F&B sector to control all its different operations at any time and from anywhere. The company’s vision is to build a complete restaurant management ecosystem that enables owners to run their operations seamlessly and grow their businesses. Its mission is to empower restaurant and merchant owners with a comprehensive cloud-based POS system to enrich their operations. Foodics caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks to cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers. Since its inception in Saudi Arabia in 2014, it has successfully processed over 6 billion orders through the platform and raised a record USD170 mil in Series C round, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies to emerge from the MENA region.