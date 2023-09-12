Muscat: Acknowledging the multiplier effect the food and hospitality sector has on the tourism industry and the role it plays in supporting economic growth, the Sultanate of Oman is ready to host Food and Hospitality Oman (FHO), Oman’s largest international business event for the food and hospitality sectors. Now in its 16th edition, FHO is scheduled to run from 18 September to 20 September at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center.

Organised by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC) and held under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources, the event will be inaugurated on 18 September by His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hamood bin Ahmed Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources of Oman.

Taking the helm as the Host Organisation is Oman Air Catering, a prominent leader within the aviation catering domain that accommodates meal production and logistics capability of over eighteen thousand meals per day. FHO is further enhanced through its valuable partnership with A’Saffa Foods SAOG, Oman’s number one poultry choice, as the Poultry Sponsor.

Commenting on their association with FHO, Al Waleed bin Zaher Al Abri, General Manager – Commercial Affairs, Oman Air Catering, said, “At Oman Air Catering, we are committed to providing unparalleled services by adopting the highest standards of excellence and innovation. Our support for Food and Hospitality Oman reflects the diligent efforts of the Oman Air Catering team to showcase the richness that the Sultanate of Oman enjoys in the food and hospitality sectors. We always aspire to continue leading the catering sector and embodying Omani culture through our distinguished services.”

Reflecting on the significance of FHO to Oman’s hospitality sector, Mr. Hamdoon Al Suqri, Chief Commercial Officer, A’Saffa Foods SAOG, said, “We are delighted to participate in Food and Hospitality Oman as it represents the significance of the food industry in the Sultanate of Oman. It helps to develop market relationships and find new and diverse sources and business in the food and hospitality industry. We also invite guests to visit our platform and learn more about A’Saffa Foods products.”

FHO is set to provide an unparalleled platform for exhibitors from Oman, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, and the UAE to come together to present their unique offerings. These industry frontrunners will converge to share ground-breaking innovations, strategic insights, and significant developments in the agriculture, food, and hospitality sectors.

Co-located at the event will be the FHO Knowledge Hub featuring insightful workshop sessions accredited by CPD certification. The free-to-attend sessions will promote meaningful dialogue and thought-provoking panel discussions on subjects such as unlocking the potential of the food industry for a sustainable future and elevating the standards of hospitality as a whole. Esteemed experts and thought leaders will also deliberate the innovations, challenges, and opportunities in the sector with the aim of revolutionising food retail. The discourse will undoubtedly unveil strategic insights that have the capacity to reshape the industry's trajectory.

Among the event's key exhibitors are notable entities such as Oman Air Catering, A’Saffa Foods SAOG, Gulf Mushroom, INOX Kitchen Equipment, National Distribution Company, Oman Tourism College and Saraya Distributors. Their presence amplifies the breadth and depth of the event, showcasing a diverse array of products, services, and innovations that collectively shape the industry's evolution.

As a holistic event dedicated to the segment, FHO, with its diverse exhibits, enlightening discussions, and prestigious partnerships, is poised to accelerate the transformation of Oman's food and hospitality ecosystem. It serves as an exceptional testament to the nation’s dedication to cultivating an extraordinary food and hospitality sector that resonates with excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/44AoRi9