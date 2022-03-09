The stage is set for the 10th Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA) CONFEX in Dubai, the latest edition of the region’s largest facilities management (FM) event taking place with the support of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Association Center as its strategic partners.

Taking place from March 14 to17, 2022 at the Address Hotel, Dubai Marina, the CONFEX will convene industry leaders, decision-makers and policymakers, experts, prominent figures and other key stakeholders to discuss the newest developments, trends and innovations in the field.

This year’s event is themed ‘Technology and Data-Driven Facility Management - The Core of Business Excellence and Sustainability.’ H.E. Eng. Dawood Abdul Rahman Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, will lead the conference’s kick-off alongside the industry’s and MEFMA’s top officials.

MEFMA CONFEX is a platform where creative ideas are exchanged, and the latest smart FM solutions are displayed. The 2022 edition will contribute to the Middle East’s FM industry’s transformation in today’s digital age through various discussion topics. During the 4-days event, the participants from the public and private sectors will collaborate to unify standards, promote sustainability and embrace technological innovations to improve FM efficiency, quality and excellence.

The event will also feature its very first ‘MEFMA Awards of Excellence in FM’ 2022, celebrating the dedicated work of members in the organization on the 14th of March, 2022 at 7pm.

This year's exciting lineup of programs, workshops, and sessions will offer MEFMA a great opportunity to enhance the outlook of the FM industry - enabling further growth and opportunities. For more information on the event, visit website: https://confex.mefma.org/