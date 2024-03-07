Registrations for employers to attend the next Abu Dhabi career fair in September 2024 commences on March 30th

Event marked a significant milestone in fostering inclusivity and diversity in the workplace, focusing on HR, Recruiters and DEI decision-makers.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emphasizing on the equitable inclusion of People of Determination in the workforce by bringing inclusive employers together, the first-ever career fair focused on hiring Emirati People of Determination concluded successfully in Abu Dhabi on 06 March. Organized by ImInclusive, the UAE's leading certified disability inclusion enterprise, and Zayed Higher Organization, the UAE’s largest non-profit supporting welfare of People of Determination, under the esteemed umbrella of Project Atmah’s 2nd edition, supported by the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, the event marked a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi’s history in regards to disability inclusion in action.

The Career Fair was uniquely designed for candidates to meet face-to-face with employers and discuss vacancies, with employers committing to hiring People of Determination through their participation in the program. Employers received training on interviewing people of determination as part of the year-round program.

Under the Atmah umbrella, the 'Inclusivity Career Fair 2024' witnessed participation from hand-picked organizations, including industry leaders such as e&, Edge Group, Serco, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, du, PWC, Rosewood, VFS Global, Bidfood, Baker Hughes, Atkins Realis, Khidmah, Conrad Abu Dhabi, and more.

Job seekers of determination had the opportunity to apply for junior, mid-senior, and senior roles across various sectors such as administration, office skills, graphic design, marketing, with employers demonstrating a strong commitment to inclusive hiring practices.

His Excellency Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Social Incubation and Contracting Executive Director – The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an said: “The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an consistently works towards creating a cohesive community, inclusive of all members of society. Based on a collaborative community-centric ethos, we empower the Third Sector to deliver solutions to pressing social issues. Creating career opportunities for people of determination aligns directly with our core values of ensuring all community members are engaged by working towards improving quality of life. The second edition of the Atmah program stands as a pioneering venture within the region's social impact and sets global precedent. This innovative training initiative is tailored to empower individuals of determination in Abu Dhabi, equipping them with specialized skills crucial for employment opportunities. We are proud to have been a part of this successful event and look forward to seeing the opportunities that arise for the event attendees.”

His Excellency Nafaa Al Hammadi, the Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, expressed his gratitude regarding the innovative approach that establishes impactful social programs and sustainable employment initiatives, supporting the development system through effective partnerships between the institution, government entities, and the private sector, contributing to the activation of the strategy for integrating people of determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He also thanked all national companies and institutions that have ensured diverse job opportunities for people of determination.

HE Nafaa Al Hammadi emphasized that Zayed Higher Organization recognizes the great capabilities of people of determination, noting that our communities are enriched with outstanding talents and ambitious competencies seeking suitable opportunities to utilize their potential and achieve success.

Ms. Hafsa Qadeer, CEO, and Founder of ImInclusive, expressed her pride towards the candidates and employers who made the event a success, “Because of the excellent candidates, and trusted employers, and their hard work year-round to strive for the best opportunities, ImInclusive completes a key milestone in Abu Dhabi as a leading solutions-provider for disability inclusion in the workplace with the trust of future-ready inclusive employers. We are dedicated to solving any challenges encountered by HR in both private and public sectors to seamlessly incorporate people of determination into the workforce. In the duality of our work, we are fully dedicated to supporting both employers and candidates in achieving the best results.”

Ali Al Mansoori, acting Group Chief Human Resources Officer at e&, stated, “Our participation in the inaugural job fair for Emirati People of Determination is a testament to our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone, regardless of background, has an equal opportunity to thrive. By joining this initiative, we aim to tap into diverse talent and champion equitable hiring practices. e& will keep empowering and supporting Emirati People of Determination in their journey to meaningful employment."

Looking towards the next milestone, the three main project collaborators - ImInclusive, ZHO and Ma’an, proud to announce the opening of registrations for the 2nd edition of the Career Fair scheduled for September 2024. The Atmah Program aims to enroll at least 60 employers within 2024. The September fair aims to enlist more committed employers into the program to support employers in meeting their UAE Nationalization goals while prioritizing the hiring of People of Determination.

In addition to providing workshops to job seekers with disabilities, ImInclusive conducted multiple readiness workshops to prepare employers for interviewing People of Determination. For disability-inclusive employability supporting People of Determination, UAE Nationals, to secure jobs in Abu Dhabi's private sector, the project is funded by the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an and overseen by the Zayed Higher Organization with ImInclusive as the authorized delivery service provider.

The 'Inclusivity Career Fair Abu Dhabi 2024' powered by Atmah Project, underscores Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce, paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous future for all

For more information about ImInclusive please visit www.iminclusive.com or follow them on social media: @iminclusive

​​​​​​About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an drives social innovation and builds a culture of social contribution and participation to address social priorities in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society with the objective to support innovative solutions and contribute to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based organisations and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.

About Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination

Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination was established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on April 19, 2004, corresponding to Safar 29, 1425 AH. It is an umbrella entity that includes all current and future humanitarian care centers and institutions, as well as social services for people of determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The organization's Board of Directors is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The organization includes centers and clubs dedicated to people of determination and provides integrated services that aim to rehabilitate people of determination in the community. These services include education, vocational training, psychological care and family counseling, therapeutic rehabilitation (assessment, early intervention, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy), as well as educational and athletic support provision.

About ImInclusive

Founded by social entrepreneur Hafsa Qadeer, ImInclusive began as a workplace inclusion community initiative that evolved into UAE’s 1st certified social enterprise connecting people with disabilities (People of Determination) to inclusive employers across MENA. ImInclusive provides action-focused training, tools, and resources to a large network of employers that are committed to the journey of disability inclusion. Incubated with Ma’an Abu Dhabi, Authority of Social Contribution, in 2019, ImInclusive is inspired by the journey of Ahmed Qadeer, who is a talented person with a disability, living with spina bifida. Today, ImInclusive is a multi-award-winning enterprise recognized by the United Nations, Standard Chartered, Accenture Middle East, C3 Companies Creating Change, TiE Dubai, Visa’s She’s Next Entrepreneurs and more.

