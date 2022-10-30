Amman, jordan: From Dubai, the city of the future, Emirati Livaat-Verse announces the launching of the First Arab Verse Summit this coming 23rd of January. The summit is a real metaverse global event and the first of its kind as a fully virtual event in the world. It shall connect Arab & Global Metaverse business leaders and experts all together in one virtual space (DVEC) to discuss the trends, advancements, and challenges in technology implementations that will eventually determine the future of metaverse and its applications.

The Arab Verse Summit is taking place at Livaat Verse’s own exhibition center, Dubai Virtual Exhibition Center (DVEC). The center is the first and largest virtual exhibition of its kind in the world in terms of space, participants, and global competitiveness. Exhibitors, Speakers and visitors will be able to live the experience and interact from anywhere in the world through the Livaat-Verse virtual reality platform.

The DVEC offers an all-in-one platform of virtual event solutions that provide an immersive 3D experience, which simulates real life. The center facilities consist of virtual exhibition halls, virtual auditoriums, and virtual meeting rooms, allowing exhibition participants to design virtual exhibitions and interactive booths to display products and services through fully branded virtual stands.

The official “Arab Verse Summit” website taking place on DVEC is (www.arabversesummit.com).

