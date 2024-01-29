Abu Dhabi, UAE – Finance House, a leading financial institution committed to sustainable development, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, to promote and support environmental conservation initiatives in the region.

The joint effort aims to organize an upcoming Valley Clean-Up Campaign in Wadi Diftah in Ras Al Khaimah on 03 February 2024. This campaign is designed to actively engage community members and raise awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness and ecological balance in the valley.

Through this collaboration with the Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah, supported by adventurer Hazza Fazza, adventurer Saeed Al-Maamari, Raqeb team, 7 Hikers Mountain aid team, A4 Adventure team, and Adventure with nature seek to achieve below objectives:

1. Conservation of the Valley: The clean-up campaign organized by Finance House and its partners aims to preserve the cleanliness and natural beauty of Wadi Diftah in Ras Al Khaimah. By removing litter and waste, we can ensure the protection of its diverse ecosystem and maintain its pristine condition.

2. Community Engagement: The campaign places emphasis on the participation of community members and encourages them to actively take part in the clean-up initiatives. By involving individuals from different backgrounds, Finance House aims to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the environment.

3. Awareness and Education: The Valley Clean-Up Campaign serves as a platform to raise awareness about sustainable practices. Through educational sessions and informative materials, participants will gain knowledge about how they can contribute to environmental conservation in their daily lives.

Finance House, in collaboration with Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah invites residents, volunteers, and nature enthusiasts to join hands in this noble cause. By participating in the Valley Clean-Up Campaign, individuals can make a significant impact on the conservation of their region and spread awareness within their communities.

Addressing the partnership and the upcoming campaign, Finance House Founder Mohammed Alqubaisi stated, "We firmly believe that environmental consciousness should be an integral part of our lives. Through our collaboration with Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah and our esteemed partners, we aim to harness collective efforts in preserving the beauty and health of our ecosystems. Together, we can make a significant impact on our environment."

For additional information regarding the Valley Clean-Up Campaign in Wadi Diftah in Ras Al Khaimah visit www.financehouse.ae. Register now and join us for the Valley Clean-Up Campaign in Wadi Diftah in Ras Al Khaimah to help create a cleaner and greener environment.

About Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah:

The Department of Public Works and Services, established in 1965, is a local department in Ras Al Khaimah. Its modern organization began in 1985 with a law defining its competencies and granting it broad powers to supervise infrastructure, civil projects, and public services. The department is a civil government institution that intertwines the interests and services of modern society in the emirate, implementing numerous service projects annually and playing a significant role in health, environmental, and agricultural services.

About Finance House

Finance House is an Abu Dhabi - headquartered financial institution established in 2008. It is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. Its principal activities are commercial and retail financing, financial services, and investments.

Media Contact

For further information and interview requests, please contact:

Jacob Dermelkonian

Group Head – Marketing and Communications

Finance House

Email: Jacob.dermelkonian@fh.ae