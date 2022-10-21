RIYADH/PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute today announced key strategic partnerships with some of the world's best-known organizations and companies ahead of its biggest ever flagship event, FII 6th Edition, taking place this month in Riyadh.

The list of partners includes major global and regional players, such as HSBC, BNY Mellon, Soft Bank, Reliance and Standard Chartered, which will join and contribute to the discussions at this year's conference.

Representatives from partner organizations will be involved in vital conversations such as the future of global energy; the perspective of changemakers on the new global order; the meta-industrial revolution; saving the oceans; and designing cities for the future. Partners will also be moderating sessions with world visionaries including panels of Nobel Laureates, and plenaries on the future of venture capitalism and women in global leadership roles.

FII Institute convenes leaders from business, investment, government, NGOs and beyond, to explore the vital economic, political and social trends and challenges of our age. The Institute's partners are contributing throughout the three-day event in plenary dialogues, augmented technology rooms, emerging trend workshops, global virtual hubs, marketplace debates, and leadership masterclasses.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, commented, "We are welcoming strategic partners from some of the largest and greatest organizations across the globe to join us in vital and urgent conversations to shape the New Global Order. Our partners come from a range of different industries and countries, helping us to shape a vision that is all-encompassing and inclusive for all."

As part of these partnerships, FII will welcome a range of leaders from government and the private sector to speak at the three-day event, including:

Public Investment Fund – H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Ministry of Investment – H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment

Aramco – Amin Nasser, President and Chief Executive Officer

BNY Mellon – Akash Shah, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer

Cultural Development Fund – Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Dayel – Chief Executive Officer

Diriyah Gate Development Authority – Jerry Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer

Emaar – H.E. Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Founder and Chairman

HSBC – Noel Quinn, Global Chief Executive Officer

Ma'aden – Robert Wilt, Chief Executive Officer

Masar – Yasser Abuateek, Chief Executive Officer

Red Sea – John Pagano, Chief Executive Officer

Reliance Industries – Mukesh D. Imbani, Chief Executive Officer

Royal Commission for AlUla – Amr AlMadani – Chief Executive Officer

Roshn – David Grover, Chief Executive Officer

SABIC – Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Acting Chief Executive Officer

Sanabil – Hani Enaya, Chief Investment Officer

Saudi Telecommunication Company – Olayan Alwetaid, Chief Executive Officer

SoftBank – Rajeev Misra – Chief Executive Officer

Standard Chartered – Bill Winters, Chief Executive Officer

Tonomus– Joseph Bradley, Chief Executive Officer

In addition, the FII institute is partnering with Saudi National Bank and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

The FII 6th Edition will be taking place from the 25-27 October in Riyadh under the theme of 'Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order'.