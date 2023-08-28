Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, has praised the role of Emirati women, saying: “Today, we celebrate Emirati women, and value their unlimited achievements and valuable contributions to building the nation.”

His Excellency extended his thanks, appreciation and gratitude to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and the “Mother of the Nation”, for dedicating the 28th of August of each year to celebrate the UAE’s women.

Under the theme "We Collaborate for Tomorrow", H.E. referred to the efforts of Emirati women on the front lines, and their prominent role in ensuring the security, safety and health of society, which was demonstrated during recent challenges.

He added: "Through this year’s theme of Emirati Women’s Day, we extend our sincere thanks to all Emirati women for their work on the front lines, and reaffirm our commitment to support them in their great efforts and responsibilities as they help us reach a bright and prosperous future for our beloved country, the United Arab Emirates."