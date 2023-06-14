Trailblazing gender equality in the region, WILD’s event is aimed at transforming communities.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates –Female networking platform WILD, returns to KSA for its next trailblazing event in Riyadh on Monday, 19th June at Sumosan restaurant, Laysen Valley, Building 25 from 6pm to 8:30pm. Themed around self-leadership, the event will showcase four inspiring female speakers who will share their personal stories of how they built grit, tenacity and self-belief to become successful leaders.

The key themes and speakers include:

Maha Tareq Telmesani - Assistant Professor at University of Jeddah and Coach Talk theme: Lost

Abeer AlJanahi - Assistant Manager, Development -Saudi Entertainment Ventures | SEVEN Talk theme: Neurospicybrain, Neurotypical World

Aisling Collins -Director of Interior Architecture - Red Sea Global Talk theme: My Personal Transformative Journey

Marta Pessanha – Senior Design Manager – NEOM Talk theme: Breaking Barriers & Charting a New Path

Emma Burdett - Founder & CEO – WILD Talk theme: Beauty in the Chaos



“We are proud and excited for our KSA expansion as we solidify our relationship with the United Nations Global Compact Network in KSA and I personally become the SDG5 gender equality ambassador for the Kingdom. WILD is trailblazing gender equality in the region through our WILD network of women, WILD events, our unique membership and leadership training and coaching programs. We are thrilled to be a part of the huge part of the trajectory of growth and change. This is just the start for WILD KSA,” said Emma Burdett, Founder of WILD.

WILD Riyadh is part of WILD Women Collective and the ONLY women’s network to connect women across borders. Created for the corporate woman, the unique platform is about creating a close-knit community and nurturing personal growth. From meditating for results, presenting with impact, managing conflict, and setting boundaries, to taking care of health and well-being, the collective aims to support and skill-up women in an array of disciplines. This year will also see the launch of WILD Jeddah.

For tickets, please visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-and-saudi-projects-proudly-present-self-leadership-the-key-to-succe-tickets-645159287797 and for more information on WILD, please visit www.wildwomenlead.com.

About WILD

WILD: Women in Leadership Deliver is a platform for all women to come together, create connections, collaborate and conquer. The WILD philosophy stems from an authentic desire to transform, evolve and step up. WILD seeks to inspire women to become agents of possibility; helping women advance in the workplace and to achieve personal growth.