Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Female networking platform WILD, launches in Saudi Arabia with WILD Riyadh, set to kick-off on November 1st from 8:30am onwards at Hyatt Regency, Riyadh Olaya. Trailblazing gender equality in the region, the event is open to the community and created primarily for women in real estate, construction, interiors, architecture, and engineering industries.

The agenda will include key topics from an incredible line-up of women, which will cover topics such as Becoming a “WILD” Woman, Knowing When to Quit, Personal Dimensions, Vulnerability, and others. Key spokespersons include the Founder of WILD - Emma Burdett, Senior Associate Finance Lead PWC - Diana Zeineddine, Associate Director ROSHN - Rawan Yassin, Principal Consultant Sustainability - Jacob Mala Alahmadi, and Senior Interior Design Manager JLL - Nura El Ghaib. Following the event, WILD founder will also host a masterclass titled The UNBEATABLE Mind, on how to cultivate a mindset for success.

WILD is a movement geared towards gender equality, transforming corporations and individuals through female networks, transformational private 1.1 coaching, group masterminds, and live events.

With governmental agendas to build inclusive communities with gender equity at their core, the Saudi event is the first step towards WILD scaling through GCC countries, with the next project set to be launched in Qatar in 2023.

For tickets, women can register here. For more information on WILD, please visit www.wildwomenlead.com.

About WILD

WILD: Women in Leadership Deliver is a platform for all women to come together, create connections, collaborate and conquer. The WILD philosophy stems from an authentic desire to transform, evolve and step up. WILD seeks to inspire women to become agents of possibility; helping women advance in the workplace and to achieve personal growth.

