Dubai, UAE: – As part of its participation at the GITEX Global 2023 exhibition, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) is organising an informative workshop for stakeholders and visitors to the exhibition about its EmaraTax integrated digital tax services platform.

The Authority had launched the platform late last year with the aim of leveraging advanced technologies to upgrade the tax system and establish an integrated digital infrastructure that serves all taxpayers, which contributes to the FTA’s objectives to advance its position as a leading digital entity in the tax sector.

The workshop will take place at TDRA’s mains stage in Sheikh Saeed Hall at GITEX no. 18, at 10:00 am on Wednesday, 18 October, where it will shed light on the EmaraTax platform and its dedicated app, provide detailed information on how to use the platform, screen instructional videos, answer frequently asked questions about EmaraTax, and share the platform’s timeline.

Furthermore, the Federal Tax Authority will be hosting anawareness workshop about Corporate Tax on 19 October, allowing visitors to explore the new tax applying to businesses across the UAE, as well as the procedures that help ensure self-compliance, and the registration process. The FTA will also be highlighting the updates to the EmaraTax platform, which supports tax system administration in the UAE and provides proactive services to taxpayers and the business community across the country.

The platform offers innovative solutions for sustainable improvements in user experiences, enabling seamless access from anywhere at any time to all the Authority’s services, including registration, submitting Tax Returns, paying due taxes for registered taxpayers, tax refunds for legally eligible categories, submitting reconsiderations requests, and various other tax procedures.

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae