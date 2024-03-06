Dubai: As part of its participation in the UAE Innovation Month, The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) organised a high-powered Hackathon at Dubai Youth Hub in the Emirates Towers. Co-hosted with SAP, a technology and applications leader, and the FTA’s strategic partner in driving digital transformation, this event presented a synergy of minds.

During the event, the FTA showcased innovative projects and technological solutions aimed at addressing challenges in the tax sector across various domains. The presentations also emphasised enhancement of frameworks for collaboration and partnership among government, private, and educational entities.

Following the launch of the Hackathon, the FTA received 15 projects aimed at enhancing tax awareness in society, leveraging cutting-edge technology to simplify procedures, facilitate tax filings for small and medium enterprises, and combat tax evasion. The participants came from diverse backgrounds including developers, programmers with varied technical skills, university students offering fresh perspectives, entrepreneurs, business owners, government representatives, and community members well-versed in tax policies and financial legislation. The event attracted a plethora of innovative ideas and high-quality projects.

H.E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority reaffirmed the Authority's dedication to crafting and implementing innovative projects and initiatives that leverage advanced technology. These initiatives are pivotal in enhancing the tax service ecosystem in the UAE, proactively addressing challenges, and fostering collaboration and partnerships with diverse government, private, and industry stakeholders.

H.E. further stated, "The 'Hackathon', as part of the UAE Innovation Month, has played a vital role in spotlighting innovators from various backgrounds and harnessing their talents and innovations. These contributions align with the FTA's digital transformation strategy, aiming to deliver high-quality and efficient tax solutions in line with the best global standards."

The FTA will evaluate the projects and solutions submitted to identify the top three innovative solutions. They will also explore potential collaboration opportunities with the creators of the winning projects. The evaluation criteria will include factors such as creativity, innovation, data utilization in solution design, solution quality, usability, design quality, provision of a prototype, technological implementation, impact, benefits, feasibility, and a viable plan for implementation to further develop the idea and expand upon it.