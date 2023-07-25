H.E. Al Bustani: The notable attendance from company representatives at the workshops underlines their commitment to voluntary compliance with the Corporate Tax Law, and their confidence in the FTA’s decisions, and the positive results of tax laws.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) continued with its comprehensive awareness campaign, launched to educate businesses in the UAE about Corporate Tax, with a third workshop in Ajman that titled “General Principles of Taxation of Corporations and Businesses” to more than 500 attendees.

Participants in the session represented various companies that are subject to Federal Decree-Law No. (47) of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses (the “Corporate Tax Law), which applies to financial years beginning on or after 1 June 2023.

During the workshop, FTA representatives presented key topics related to the UAE’s Corporate Tax system, its application mechanisms, rules for determination of tax residency, criteria for determining taxable income, and other important elements. The session aims to help companies better understand the Corporate Tax Law, enhance their compliance by providing ample information and clarifications, and enable them to be prepared, fulfil their tax obligations, and enhance their tax compliance.

The FTA Director General, His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, said: “The notable attendance from company and business representatives in the Federal Tax Authority’s workshops in Ajman, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, underlines their commitment to complying with the requirements of the Corporate Tax Law, and reflects their confidence in the FTA's procedures and the knowledge support we provide to spread awareness and implement tax through flexible, clear, and seamless processes.”

“FTA has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign in both Arabic and English that will continue throughout the current year to raise awareness of Corporate Tax and the relating legislations, seeing as it is being applied to corporations and businesses for the first time in the UAE,” H.E. Al Bustani added.

“The positive impact of the new law on business operations and economic competitiveness will become evident shortly after its implementation, especially since it aligns with international best tax practices,” the FTA Director General asserted. “FTA is in communication with its partners from taxable companies to meet the highest compliance standards and achieve the desired results as quickly as possible. We are using an array of flexible communication tools, such as launching the Corporate Tax system through the EmaraTax digital tax services platform for resident private establishments and public joint-stock companies. On the same note, FTA launched an awareness platform last month, designed to introduce Corporate Tax, provide continuous knowledge support, and organise in-person and virtual workshops.”

The FTA representatives provided comprehensive information on Corporate Tax, including details on applicable rates and tax periods, small business relief, Corporate Tax in free zones, tax loss relief, business restructuring relief, provisions for tax groups, and Corporate Tax compliance requirements. The speakers also addressed participants’ queries and concerns about proper compliance and ensuring smooth implementation of Corporate Tax decisions, while keeping channels of communication open to resolve any challenges that may arise while adhering to Corporate Tax requirements.

Implementing the Corporate Tax regime aims to enhance the UAE’s position as a leading global centre for business and investment, aligning its tax regulations with international standards. This, in turn, contributes to the advancement of the country's financial and economic ecosystems, in addition to the benefits of investing tax revenues in developing the country’s economic infrastructure, promoting UAE companies, and cementing their advanced global leadership position, and establishing a pioneering economic and investment environment.

