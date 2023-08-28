ADNOC to sign the "SDG 5 Pledge to Accelerate Gender Balance in the UAE” as it continues to empower Emirati women to build successful careers, strengthen family bonds and actively participate in society

ADNOC to launch ‘Energy for Wellbeing’ strategy and partner with Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development to enhance work-life balance of employees

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), today, highlighted that Emirati Women’s Day is an important event for the people of the UAE as it reflects the Leadership’s commitment to empowering and supporting women and appreciating their role as key partners in driving progress and development in the country.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by Her Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, at an event organized by ADNOC to mark the UAE’s 9th annual Emirati Women’s Day, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak noted that this year’s Emirati Women’s Day is held under the theme “We Collaborate for Tomorrow” and it coincides with the Year of Sustainability, when the nation will host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). She cited the need to develop sustainable solutions to climate challenges, raise awareness of and expand the culture of sustainability.

Her Highness stressed that Emirati women will be important in this regard, as they have a proven record of delivery in various fields across economic and social development as well as in environmental protection in several pioneering initiatives in the Emirates which have helped to preserve the environment and community traditions and societal values.

Her Highness encouraged Emirati women and others involved in implementing programs and activities to support the Year of Sustainability and COP28 to present an honorable performance that reflects the competence of the UAE people and ensures that the UAE continues to be a model for other countries of the world.

In his remarks, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, thanked H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her continuous efforts in supporting and empowering Emirati Women. He noted that empowering Emirati women was laid down by the UAE’s late founding father, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the UAE’s wise Leadership and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak continue to build on this commitment.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said the participation of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in ADNOC's annual celebration of Emirati Women's Day is a testament to the importance the UAE’s wise Leadership places on honoring the contributions of Emirati Women to the nation’s growth and development.

As part of ADNOC’s commitment to empowering Emirati Women, the company will sign the ‘SDG 5 Pledge to Accelerate Gender Balance in the UAE’ in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 5, the UAE Gender Balance Strategy 2026 and the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy. As a signatory, ADNOC, in collaboration with the UAE Gender Balance Council, will accelerate efforts to ensure equal pay, promote gender-equitable recruitment and promotion, further embed a gender balance perspective in the company’s policies and programs and enhance transparency through effective reporting.

In addition, ADNOC will launch an “Energy for Wellbeing” strategy and collaborate with Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development to foster work-life balance amongst its employees, strengthen their family bonds and enable them actively to participate in building a more cohesive society.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said: “We are proud to celebrate the achievements of Emirati women and recognize their important role in enabling sustainable economic and social progress in the country. ADNOC is committed to empowering women and supporting them to build successful careers while maintaining work-life balance and delivering on their family and societal responsibilities.

“Across our operations, women are firmly established in technical and leadership positions, based on merit, and they are playing key roles in ADNOC’s ongoing transformational journey to a lower carbon future. As a responsible global energy provider, ADNOC continues to drive gender diversity and we are pleased to be signing the SDG 5 Pledge to Accelerate Gender Balance in the UAE and partnering with the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development to support our employees to thrive and promote a healthy balance between work and family life.”

ADNOC continues to make strong progress in driving gender balance, with Emirati women comprising around 37% of all UAE Nationals recruited so far this year. Furthermore, female representation has increased by 32% since 2017 and women occupy 20% of senior leadership positions across ADNOC Group. ADNOC is aiming to achieve 25% female representation in technical positions by 2030.

ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day event was held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center and broadcast live to thousands of employees. The event included TED-style talks, during which female employees shared their insights on how the company is enabling them to strengthen family bonds as they build successful careers and support its transformation journey to a lower-carbon future.

