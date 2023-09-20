Cairo: FABMISR, First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, made its mark at the highly anticipated Enterprise Finance Forum held at the St. Regis Hotel in Cairo on September 18-19, 2023. During an engaging panel discussion titled "Nobody wants to be a Banker," Mariam El Samny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR, delivered invaluable insights into the dynamic world of finance talent.

El Samny, a distinguished panelist, shared thought-provoking insights that shed light on the evolving landscape of finance. Her expertise delved into critical areas, addressing the industry's current challenges and opportunities in talent attraction and retention amidst the rapid shifts in both global and local markets.

"The financial sector is undergoing significant transformations in response to global changes, presenting new challenges in talent retention and the attraction of the millennial generation, which will dominate the labor market by 2025,” Mariam El Samny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR, explained. “At FABMISR, we are aware of the ever-changing requirements for talent and actively strive to provide a distinctive employee value proposition that caters to the individual needs of each employee across multiple pillars, including financial well-being, mental well-being, physical well-being, flexibility, and career progression.”

The panel discussion tackled pressing questions such as developing talent pipelines, retaining top talent, navigating the changing dynamics of leadership in finance, the impact of venture capital funding, and the future roles of investment and commercial bankers. El Samny's revelations offered a compelling glimpse into FABMISR's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the finance sector.

