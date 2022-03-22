Dubai, UAE: The upcoming EXPO Model United Nations conference (EXPOMUN), already historic as the first global Model United Conference to be conducted at a World’s Fair, saw its goal of a Guinness world record move closer to reality this week. EXPOMUN parent and creator Arab Youth Venture Foundation (AYVF) has signed on with the world leader and the “Officially Awesome” world record registry to make the world record in “largest number of national delegates at a Model UN conference”.

According to Lisa La Bonté, CEO of AYVF, and developer of EXPOMUN, “As global unity becomes more vital daily, the value of Model UN for youth to come together, share, and learn about cultures and to work together in teams for consider solutions to real world issues is compelling. Bringing together such a large number of nationalities, not uncommon for Dubai, the diversity capital of the world perhaps, highlights cross-cultural harmony and demonstrates in the end we are all more similar than we are different.”

The expected world-record making EXPOMUN runs March 25-27. UAE’s young future global leaders and Model U.N. club members and school delegations across the nation may still apply for remaining spots on www.expomun.com