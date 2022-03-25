Dubai, UAE: The Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) announced a total of nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed that could lead to trade and investment worth AED1.2 billion as part of the Malaysia Sustainable Agri-commodity Week hosted by the country’s Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Participating in Expo 2020 Dubai is an opportunity to develop long-term growth strategies to expand businesses given UAE’s unique position as a gateway to other markets in the region,” said Muhtar Suhaili, CEO, MTC.

Through various physical and virtual B2B sessions, the MTC facilitated a total of 2,183 business engagements during the event participated in by the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB), Malaysian Timber Certification Council (MTCC), Malaysian Rubber Board (LGM), Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) and National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN).

Suhaili further commented, “We believe the business engagements during the Sustainable Agri-commodity Week will further strengthen the existing strategic partnership for Malaysia in non-food based agri-commodities such as timber, after the Expo 2020 Dubai. As the promotional and development arm of the timber industry, MTC will continue to support the industry with active participation in international exhibitions that will bring the industry up a notch while keeping the sustainability of the industry in mind.”

Among the agreements signed during the EXPO event was an MoU between the Timber Exporters’ Association of Malaysia (TEAM) and Sharjah Ports and Customs Free Zones Authority which is aimed at establishing a strategic logistic partnership to encourage the use of the port and its storage facilities to enhance Malaysia’s timber exports in the region.

TEAM President Chua Song Fong said this tie-up will be a “new growth driver for Malaysian timber exporters to stimulate recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” He hopes that this strategic cooperation will further develop higher export of Malaysia’s timber and timber-based products into the region, with the UAE as a strategic gateway.

Malaysia sees its agri-commodity products as a valuable income generating source for its export sector, contributing over AED183 billion to the country’s economy in 2021.

Since establishing a regional office based in Dubai in 1999, the MTC has been at the forefront in championing the Malaysian timber industry’s commitment to drive cooperation and trade enhancement with leading importing countries in the region and beyond.”

