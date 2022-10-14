Sharjah: The Expo Centre Sharjah has announced that it will host, for the first time, the Gulf Coatings Show 2022, bringing together a large spectrum of major local and international companies specialized in the manufacture of paints and related products.

Organised by Nuremberg Messe Exhibition Center, the three-day event will kick off on Monday, October 17, giving visitors and workers from the shipbuilding and construction, and automotive industries a great opportunity to meet and network with top manufacturers and subject-matter experts. It will also showcase a wide range of paint products, thus providing an important platform to learn about the latest innovations, equipment, and technology used in the paint industry.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the Gulf Coatings Show has been one of the new events added to the calendar of the centre this year to support various economic and commercial sectors, including the paint industry, which is crucial to many heavy industries, as well as the building, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

“The exhibition will serve as an exceptional platform for major manufacturers and suppliers of paint products, equipment, machinery, chemicals, and services in the paint and manufacturing industries, to reach new regional market in the Middle East, while also providing visitors with an opportunity to learn about the latest innovations and products in the paint industry,” Al Midfa added.

For his part, Thimo Holst, Senior Manager International Events, NurnbergMesse, said that the exhibition is expected to witness impressive participation from local and regional companies, in addition to a group of top European companies with expertise in the paint industries where they will have the chance to share expertise, access new markets, and boost sales as well.

The show will open its doors to visitors on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.