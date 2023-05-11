Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah has participated in the annual UFI MEA Regional Conference 2023 to bolster international relations with prominent institutions and companies in the exhibition industry.

The three-day conference, which took place in Doha from May 9–11, provided a platform to discuss collaborative efforts to promote this key sector by exploring global best practices and deliberating on projects and initiatives that can foster sustainable growth in the industry.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, Chairman of the Arab Union for Exhibitions, and board member of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), represented the Centre at the event and held discussions with leading CEOs and officials within the exhibitions and conferences sector.

The discussions primarily focused on the present state of the exhibition and conference industry and also involved strategies for the development and growth of the sector. It also included enhancing sustainability practices, improving adaptability to global economic changes, and the importance of fostering collaboration and integration among exhibition organizers worldwide.

Al Midfa said Expo Centre Sharjah is keen to actively participate in various international forums dedicated to the exhibition industry, as it allows the Centre to stay updated on the latest trends and learn about best practices in attracting and organizing events.

“By exchanging expertise and experiences with decision-makers in this vital sector, we look forward to further enhancing the UAE's leading position in the exhibition sector,” he said.

Referring to a recent GRS Explore Survey conducted for Messe Frankfurt Middle East, he said: “As of April 2021, we topped the world in hosting 'real' exhibitions. Our goal is to continue driving growth and fostering global partnerships in this dynamic industry.”

The conference, attended by top CEOs, officials, and managers from companies in the exhibitions and conferences sector worldwide, featured discussions on various working papers.

These papers, presented by prominent economic experts and specialists in the sector, addressed topics such as the future of the exhibition industry, its growth and sustainability, the impact of artificial intelligence technology on the industry, and the conference's role in facilitating the exchange of ideas, expertise, and experiences.

The event also allowed participants to establish new partnerships to promote the global exhibition industry and delved into the current state of the sector in the Middle East and Africa.