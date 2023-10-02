In a move aimed at highlighting the importance of sustainable logistics solutions, the Organizing Committee of Expo 2023 Doha announced the signing of a partnership agreement with GWC Q.P.S.C that qualifies it to be the logistics services provider for the exhibition, given its proven track record in providing integrated logistics services for major global events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

The agreement reflects the Organizing Committee’s keenness to ensure that Expo 2023 Doha provides a unique experience for participants and visitors from all over the world, and plays a positive role in improving the logistics sector in the country, while providing the opportunity for national companies to benefit from building international partnerships and increase investments in this vital sector.

Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri, Secretary General of Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha, said: “Logistics services are an essential element in the success of an event of this importance. It is the backbone that contributes to smooth and effective flow of goods and participants. There is no doubt that choosing a specialized logistics company enhances our readiness for this global event and contributes to supporting national companies in all vital sectors within the country.”

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Fahad Bin Jassem Bin Jaber Al Thani, Chairman of the GWC Q.P.S.C Board of Directors, said: “We express our pride and our readiness to make all the required efforts in order to accomplish the mission entrusted to us and meet the logistics needs of the Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha. I also pay tribute to the tireless efforts made by the State of Qatar within the framework of its National Vision 2030, which revolves around development, growth and sustainability. The country will be the focus of attention of the world this year, and this requires us to do our best and employ all expertise available to us in order to provide logistics support for the various events at Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha, this major event distinguished by its fine organization and exceptional vision.”

Expo 2023 Doha will be held under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment,” and aims to unify the efforts of countries, organizations and individuals around the world in order to reach innovative environmental and agricultural solutions in the State of Qatar and the world.

About Doha Expo 2023 for Horticulture:

Doha Expo 2023 is the first international horticultural exhibition held in the State of Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa region. Expo 2023 Doha is developed under Qatar’s National Vision 2030, organized under the Ministry of Municipality.

Expo 2023 Doha is scheduled to commence on October 2, 2023, and will run for an impressive 179 days of celebrations, concluding on March 28, 2024. The event aims to attract over 3 million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens, thought provoking panel discussions, live performances, and enjoy the arts and culinary innovations. Expo will take place in the designated space of Al Bidda Park, which spans 1.7 million square meters, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.

As a collaboration between the Bureau International Des Expositions (BIE) and the International Associated for Horticultural Producers (AIPH), Expo 2023 will attract visitors locally and internationally, including organizers from 80 countries around the world. This includes representatives from relevant national and international sectors, governmental bodies, a selection of officials (local, regional, and international), non-government organizations, trading companies, sponsors, partners, suppliers, and media (local, regional, and international), as well as local, regional, and international visitors.

Expo 2023 Doha is held under the theme “Green Desert, Better Environment” and aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification. It will inspire visitors to participate in the transformation within four main topics: Modern Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness, and Sustainability.

For more information and to stay updated with the latest news, please visit: www.dohaexpo2023.gov.qa/

About the International Exhibitions Bureau:

The International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) is an international governmental organization established in 1928. The Bureau is responsible for overseeing all international exhibitions (Expos) and providing the necessary support for them. The number of member countries in the Bureau is 179. Expo exhibitions are major global events, each exploring a specific topic and including international participations from various countries, interspersed with intriguing discoveries and unique experiences highlighting prospects and the progress achieved by humanity. The International Exhibitions Bureau currently organizes four main types of exhibitions under its auspices: World Expositions, Specialized Expositions, Horticultural Expositions, and the Triennale di Milano.



Horticultural Expositions were officially adopted by the International Exhibitions Bureau since 1960. This type of expo aims to enhance means of cooperation and exchange of knowledge and solutions between countries, horticulture producers, and the agricultural industries by addressing the paramount issues of healthy lifestyles, green economies, sustainable living, education, and innovation. Doha Expo 2023 is organized under the patronage of the International Exhibitions Bureau.



About The International Association of Horticultural Producers:

The International Association of Horticultural Producers is an international non-governmental organization that aims to support horticultural producers. The association seeks to place services related to flowers, plants, and landscape design on the global agenda, with a vision focused on:

• Stimulating the increase in demand for ornamental trees, plans, and flowers worldwide

• Protecting and promoting the interests of the industry

• Being an international hub for industry information and knowledge exchange

• Lead best practices in ornamentals production and strengthen national grower associations

The work of the International Association of Horticultural Producers is based on an international agreement, and it is responsible for approving and organizing international exhibitions related to horticulture in cooperation with the Bureau International des Expositions (www.bie-paris.org) since 1960. Interest in such exhibitions has increased with the hosting of millions of visitors in Expo exhibitions worldwide.

The International Association of Horticultural Producers is a primary international partner in Doha Expo 2023. www.aiph.org

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.