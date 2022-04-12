The workers responsible for bringing Expo 2020 Dubai into existence have been enjoying the fruits of their labour first-hand – and they’re understandably proud of their achievements.

The living legacy that is Expo 2020 Dubai is all down to the efforts of the dedicated team of workers, supported by Worker Welfare and Health and Safety experts, which began eight years ago at what was then a vast expanse of desert in Dubai South.

Since Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors on 1 October 2021, contractors have been inviting back workers to experience and enjoy for themselves the incredible site that they helped build. With more than 250 million work hours completed, involving 50 main contractors, more than 2,000 sub-contractors, about 50 supervising consultants and a daily peak of 45,000 workers on the ground, the sheer scale of the project has been mindboggling.

As a token of appreciation, Expo 2020 Dubai’s Worker Welfare programme has collaborated with all of its contractors to reverse roles for the day and bring workers back as visitors.

M. Uzair Bhamji, Manager, Learning & Development, Farnek, who described the programme as an opportunity for their employees to be involved in a spectacular global gathering and learn about the world, said: “Our employees got to experience so much of the world, and also attend concerts with global stars – it proved to be a very motivational experience.”

Mohanali Sheikh, Carpenter, Laing O’Rourke, summed the experience up perfectly when he said: “After visiting Expo 2020, I feel that nothing is impossible for humankind. I am so proud that I’m part of Expo 2020.”

Amit Singh, Carpenter, ASGC, said: “I never thought I’d get the opportunity to see my creations come to life. I shared my visit to Expo 2020 with my family back home who were happy for me for to enjoy this wonderful experience. Thanks to the Expo 2020 Dubai team and ASGC for providing me with the opportunity to visit a place which many people across the world can only dream of exploring.”

Mohammad Rizwan, Assistant, Laing O’Rourke, said: “I was really delighted to visit Expo 2020. To see all the Country Pavilions was a dream come true and I’d love to visit again.”

Sabhajeet Vishwakarma, Team Leader, Laing O’Rourke, said: “It was a really great experience visiting Expo 2020. All the staff and security are very polite and I look forward to visiting again.”

Deep Narayan Yadav, Assistant, Laing O’Rourke, said: “There’s nowhere else in the world you’d enjoy such an amazing experience! At the India Pavilion, I saw different yoga practices and learnt more about Ayurveda. It was very inspiring.”

Hardip Singh Pratap, Steel Fitter, ASGC Subsidiaries, said: “In one sentence, I would say visiting Expo 2020 Dubai was a dream come true.”

Kailash Thakur, Team Leader, ASI, said: “My visit to Expo 2020 was a place and date to remember. It was a wonderful experience.”

Arul Mani, Chargehand, ASI, said: “Being a part of the construction of this event makes me really feel proud and this is what made my visit so memorable.”

Prakash Govindan, Electrician, ASI, said: “It was a beautiful day with fantastic views and amazing free food.”

Vinod Kumar, Joinery Carpenter, ASI, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is a next-level destination.”

Sufyan Bashir, Labourer, Dulsco, said: “Visiting Expo 2020 felt like we travelled across the whole world. I am very grateful to Dulsco and Expo 2020 Dubai for this opportunity.”

Rasheed, Security, Emrill, said: “The cultural and food experiences will stay in our memories forever. This was a gift I am thankful for.”

Prashant More, HK Machine Operator, Emrill, said: “I walked nearly seven kilometres within two hours at Expo 2020 – my body felt alive. Expo 2020 has a magical vibe and you don’t want to leave.”

Felix Boateng, Cleaner, Farnek, said: “Thank you Expo 2020 for the chance to travel the world right here in Dubai.”

Steve Ramsden, Managing Director, South East Asia & Middle East, ISG, said: “ISG is proud of its long-standing involvement with Expo 2020 Dubai. With our teams instrumental to the delivery of many unforgettable experiences enjoyed by millions, it was great they got to enjoy the experience, too.”

The workforce was tasked with transforming the area into the incredible home of Expo 2020 Dubai – a 4.38 square kilometre city of the future, equivalent in size to 613 football pitches – and its sheer scale naturally brought challenges, especially at the height of the pandemic. But Expo 2020 Dubai continued to see this incredible national project as not only an opportunity, but also a responsibility to raise standards and set new benchmarks for the region and wider construction industry.

One of the main ways Expo 2020 Dubai achieved this was through the Better Together initiative – a positive, values-driven approach to health, safety and worker welfare that impelled a shift in behaviour and a leap in knowledge that will continue to shape the industry, long after Expo 2020 Dubai draws to a close on 31 March 2022.

At the heart of the programme is the focus on learning, with opportunities to gain new skills and benefit from new experiences, while being involved in a one-off event that brings the world together in one place.

In recognition of their dedication and hard work, the Expo 2020 Workers' Monument in Jubilee Park, designed by Asif Khan, honours the 200,000 workers who made the Expo 2020 Dubai dream a reality, with all of the workers’ names all etched in the stone columns.

For Vaghesh Dharavath, Office Assistant, ASGC, seeing this monument was the highlight of his Expo 2020 Dubai experience: “What I like the most is the colonnade of 38 columns installed at Jubilee Park, with individual workers’ names carved in stone. We are honoured. Our fellow workers are honoured. That’s the biggest appreciation we have ever received.”

