MAHE, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- On 6 June 2023, the "Explore WEB 3.0 In 2023 Summit - Macau" was hosted successfully by SureX Derivatives Exchange at the Sheraton Grand Macau Hotel Ballroom. The forum focused on cutting-edge technology, such as Web 3.0 and AI. The event covered 6 sharing topics, multiple networking sessions, and sightseeing trips around Macau.

The forum featured speakers including Mr Jacky Zhou, CEO and Founder of SureX Group, Mr Wang Xuezong, known as "Initiator of China's Blockchain Reform", Mr Cai Zhichuan, President of Asia Blockchain Society, Dato' Seri Willie, CMO of SureX Exchange, and Mr Morgan Lee, Technical Director of GateFi Wallet.

The forum attracted approximately 600 enthusiastic attendees.

