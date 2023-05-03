Dubai, UAE: Festival Plaza, Jebal Ali, the community mall part of Al-Futtaim Malls, is excited to welcome the Ripe Market's latest food and crafts pop-up to its premises from May 6 until September 30.

From 10am – 9pm every Saturday, the Ripe Market will take over the mall’s community entrance to entertain shoppers and families alike. To commemorate the launch of the brand-new Ripe Market pop-up, visitors can indulge in an array of food trucks and enjoy live entertainment including DJ performances and talented balloon artists for the kids, during the month of May. While throughout summer, expect to be spoilt for choice with a curated selection of homegrown businesses offering everything from homeware, crafts, fashion, jewellery, accessories, to kids' items and food. Little ones can also take part in a variety of engaging activities including, slime and model making, face painting, glitter art and much more.

Visit Ripe Market at Festival Plaza and support local entrepreneurs while creating unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

Summary of details

What: Ripe Market pop-up at Festival Plaza

Where: Community entrance on the ground floor

When: Every Saturday, from May 6 until September 30

Time: 10am - 9pm

-Ends-

For more information on Festival Plaza please visit:

www.dubaifestivalplaza.com

Facebook: @dubaifestivalplaza

Instagram: @dubaifestivalplaza

Twitter: @dubaifestplaza

About Festival Plaza

Festival Plaza is Al-Futtaim’s local community mall. The retail precinct covers 64,800 square metres and serves as a convenient and local lifestyle destination at the centre of the Wasl Gate community. Bringing to life and convenience to the South Dubai, the mall will appeal to communities including Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and commuters from neighbouring Abu Dhabi. Conveniently located off Exit 25 on Sheikh Zayed Road South bound or Exit 22 North bound.

The shopping destination is home to much-loved flagship stores including largest IKEA in the region, ACE, a concept store from Lulu Hypermarket and Al Futtaim’s Health clinic – Health Hub & Lutetia. The neighbourhood destination is also host to the second and biggest IKEA store in Dubai, spread over a huge 30,000 square metres with an added focus on sustainability and an international training centre for IKEA employees.

These stores are joined by over an additional 120 others, as well as complimented by a 500-seat food court with usual favourites such as Hardees, Pizza Hut, KFC and delicious additions like Punjab Grill and Asia 7 with, over other great casual dining options, a Stay and Play offering and over 2,300 parking spaces. With a multitude of retail and dining options, Festival Plaza serves as a convenient and family lifestyle mall easily accessible from Sheikh Zayed Road, fifteen minutes from Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah and a few minutes away from RTA Energy Metro Station.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

The Ripe Market

The Ripe Market is a community-led business that was founded in 2011 with a passion to support home-grown businesses who were looking to launch and grow their business in the UAE. The Ripe Market offers emerging businesses a platform to, sell, promote, and engage new and existing customers in an affordable setting. The Ripe Market runs weekly across several locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi each year with one flagship location in Umm Sequim. Selected locations are high footfall areas in popular areas for expat and residents. Over 100 SME businesses take part each week, including farmers, food, merchant and makers, activities, workshops and more.