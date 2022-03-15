Abu Dhabi-UAE: Officials from various Abu Dhabi social sector entities are set to participate in the first annual forum organized by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care - Ewaa, an affiliate of the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, this week.

The Investment in Childhood Forum – an awareness platform that targets all segments of community – is to take place virtually on March 17, in conjunction with the Emirati Children's Day, as Ewaa drives forward with plans to build momentum, in line with its new mandate of providing care, rehabilitation and empowerment for violence and abuse cases in Abu Dhabi.

This year, sessions will be moderated by experts and specialists from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), along with Ewaa representatives. The Forum consists of four main pillars, covering laws and legislation supporting investment in childhood, psychological and social goals, comprehensive healthcare, and investment in childhood programs.

Discussions will complement Ewaa’s preventive role by addressing the negative effects of violence and abuse on investment in childhood, the psychological and social needs of children, socialization, the role of national laws and legislation in child protection, comprehensive health care for children, the right of the child to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health, access to healthcare for UAE children, the UAE child investment infrastructure, the most prominent child investment programs currently, etc.

Her Excellency Sarah Shuhail, Director General of Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, said that the Emirati Children's Day is “a great occasion to bring together various stakeholders concerned with this pivotal segment of society.”

“Inspired by its comprehensive methodologies in care, rehabilitation and empowerment, the Center was keen on hosting experts and specialists at the legislative, judicial, psychological, social, health and strategic levels, among others. The move aims at raising the intellectual standards of people according to the best international practices and sound scientific basis,” she said.

“All members of society are welcome to gain insights on the most pressing Emirati child issues and ways to tackle them in order to maintain our cohesion and social fabric while keeping pace with global developments.”

The Investment in Childhood Forum will be held via Microsoft Teams, from 11:00 AM till 1:30 PM. To register, click the link.