Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, 30 November 2022 – The European Union, represented by His Excellency Margaritis Schinas, European Commission Vice President and Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life, participated in an open exchange with Emirati youth at a Youth Circle entitled: “Youth Volunteering: Perspectives from the United Arab Emirates and the European Union’’.

The dialogue, which took place last week at the Youth Hub in Ras Al-Khaimah, aimed to serve as a platform to exchange ideas and best practices on youth volunteering and explore opportunities to further enhance the EU-UAE partnership.

Highlighting the need to bridge the gap between society and youth to enable greater participation of young people in decision-making processes, His Excellency Margaritis Schinas, said: “The rapid transformation happening in societies across the world today are posing challenges for youth; yet the challenges of today will shape the youths of tomorrow. The European Union is built on the notion of mobility and bringing people together. As strategic allies, we hope to continue these discussions with the UAE and implement some of the recommendations that came out of today’s dialogue.”

Speaking of specific instruments to facilitate greater knowledge exchange between the European and Emirati youth, Vice President Schinas, added: “The European Union has two programmes, namely the European Solidarity Corps and Erasmus+, which offer tremendous opportunities for young people. We look forward to the participation of young Emiratis in both, as we are certain they will be beneficial for all.’’

Commenting on the Youth Circle, Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrui, the UAE’s Minister of State for Youth, added: "In the UAE, volunteerism is a core value rooted deeply in our love of others. Volunteering unleashes the capacity of generosity in youth, allowing them to express empathy and compassion by translating them into acts of giving. Our partners at the European Union share these core values with us and are committed to working with the Federal Youth Authority to find and and deliver meaningful volunteering opportunities for Youth across all fields.”

Her Excellency Aisha Yousef, the Federal Youth Authority’s Director of the National Youth Agenda Department, said: “The Federal Youth Authority works closely with strategic partners across the UAE to ensure youth have ample opportunities to volunteer in fields of their choosing. We believe in providing youth with opportunities to give back to their community while unleashing their potential and learning valuable skills along the way."

Attending the event His Excellency Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the UAE commented: “Youth volunteering is at the heart of EU’s Youth strategy aiming to realise the vision of Europe’s young people. 2022 is the European Year of Youth and next year will be the Year of Skills. It is extremely important that, we, as a governing body, continue to nurture the skills of youth, and work closely with our UAE partners to achieve these common objectives.’’

To showcase the EU experience in volunteering, Andrea Chiste, a young Italian volunteer part of the EU funded European Solidarity Corps Programme, highlighted the importance of volunteering as a means of engaging, empowering, and connecting communities.

Participants addressed the challenges as well as the opportunities to promote volunteerism amongst youth and the main policies governing it today. There was a general agreement on the importance of exchanging knowledge and further enhancing the skills of young people.

In May 2022, the European Union introduced its Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf, aiming to broaden and deepen the EU’s cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council and its Member States. The Communication presents concrete proposals to strengthen cooperation on energy, green transition and climate change, trade and economic diversification, regional stability and global security, humanitarian and development challenges, and closer people-to-people contacts.

-Ends-