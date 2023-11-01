As the countdown continues to the special 15th Edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethara unveils new initiatives across Yas Marina Circuit to build on existing practices to deliver the region’s biggest event weekend

Abu Dhabi, UAE: With the full flow of the event season underway, Ethara has revealed exciting new additions as part of ongoing sustainability initiatives with just weeks to go until the region’s biggest event weekend, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Following on from the significant milestones in recent years, including achieving the FIA 3-Star Certification and becoming a signatory to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action, Ethara is set to implement several key new solutions and additions to support in its forward-thinking approach to hosting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend and other major international events across its venues.

Set to debut at the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, the all-new Abu Dhabi GP mobile application will go live in the coming weeks, with the platform not only providing the ideal hub for fans to keep up to date on all the latest information across the event, but also housing their tickets as part of the organisation’s drive to reduce the need for physical tickets as in previous years.

The app also features an innovative sustainability-first initiative, incentivising the thousands of fans inside the Yas Marina Circuit venue to reduce waste, reuse and recycle for the chance to win exclusive discounts and experiences at the venue for the coming year.

Alongside this, the traditional Formula 1 Driver Parade which takes place prior to the race every Sunday will see a unique twist, with the introduction of an all-new electric truck parade, making its debut at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

As the home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethara and Yas Marina Circuit have also signed an agreement with Emerge, a joint venture between the UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF, to introduce a new solar power car park system inside the venue, set to generate approximately 30% of the circuit’s total annual energy demand in a strategic, long-term project to reduce the venue’s need for additional energy sources.

The initiatives align with Formula 1’s Net Zero strategy and ongoing sustainability initiatives across the season, with Ethara focusing on consistently implementing impactful evolutions to its business-wide sustainability programme to lower the overall carbon footprint.

As Venues Portfolio Director, Danny Klima leads many sustainability-focused initiatives and believes the practical, impactful solutions and outcomes introduced over time are providing Ethara with consistent progress towards its goal of reaching Net Zero across all venues and its flagship event by 2030.

“The biggest focus is ensuring we are continuing to make consistent steps forward towards more sustainable practices as a whole, and bringing our Partners and loyal fans along with us towards our sustainability goals,” said Klima.

“Ultimately, this approach means we are providing fans the opportunity to make more sustainable choices. This year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to see record attendances across our venues – Yas Marina Circuit and Etihad Park – and so it’s key for us to give fans the opportunity to join our efforts, in small and big ways.”

In a year of growth for Ethara, 2023 has continuously seen new, innovative additions to the company’s sustainability initiatives. With Yas Marina Circuit’s new track-wide LED lighting system reducing total connected power requirements across the 5.28km track, and solar panelling across the iconic Abu Dhabi Hill to bring more practical inclusions to the programme, the historic 15th edition of the region’s biggest race weekend is set to be the most sustainable to date.

Klima added: “In recent years, we’ve hit some key markers to align with Formula 1’s sustainability approach and objective of reaching Net Zero by 2030, with the FIA 3-Star Certification and the United Nations Sports for Climate Action pledge and more recently being awarded the International Standards Organisation ISO 20121 for Sustainable Event Management recognising the way we plan and deliver the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and, ISO 14001 for Environmental management recognising the way we operate Yas Marina Circuit”.

“As a whole, we’re looking forward to welcoming our fans and working with our Partners and stakeholders to make this the most sustainable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend yet.”

