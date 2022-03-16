Dubai, UAE: ESET, Europe’s leading global-scale digital security provider, announces its participation at GISEC 2022, where the company will highlight its new branding along with wide array of latest security solutions.

This new brand positioning inspired by the insight that while the power of human ideas remains the leading catalyst for the world’s progression today, progress is advanced via the connectivity provided by technology, which needs protecting. Human and technological progress is now more vulnerable than ever to attack, and ESET is positioned to protect the continued advancement of this innovation through the provision of its industry-leading security software and services.

During GISEC, ESET will present its APT solutions that are witnessing rapid adoption across organizations of all business sizes and industry segments. ESET will showcase ESET Inspect, the XDR-enabling component of the ESET PROTECT platform helping enterprises protect against advanced persistent threats, and secures them from zero-day threats and highly targeted malicious attacks. The solution bundle offers granular visibility, risk assessment, incident response, investigation and remediation helping IT Security Professionals to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of the organization.

ESET with a strong portfolio of APT solutions neutralizes advanced persistent threats, and the company has earned a distinction in 2022 for being named as the ’Top Player’ in the Radicati Advanced Persistent Threat Market Quadrant for the third time in a row, leading ESET achieve the best position among all the European-based security vendors.

Radicati defines Top Players as the current market leaders with products that offer both breadth and depth of functionality and possess a solid vision for the future.

Demes Strouthos, General Manager at ESET said: “We are happy to be back in GISEC this year, it is a perfect platform for us to engage with partners, peers, industry experts, security professionals, and customers at the same time. Our new branding will be the center piece of our showcase this year at the GISEC, and our solutions suit businesses of all sizes that are implementing a ‘cloud-first’ strategy for their IT security and enable businesses with cutting-edge, tailored solutions to keep their employees and data safe and secure.” Demes added.

Visitors at the GISEC can reach out to ESET at Stand No. C-45 in Hall 6 and can engage with the ESET leadership team to understand how ESET PROTECT Platform benefit their organisation.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to deliver comprehensive, multilayered protection against cybersecurity threats for businesses and consumers worldwide. ESET has long pioneered machine learning

and cloud technologies that prevent, detect and respond to malware. ESET is a privately owned company that promotes scientific research and development worldwide. For more information, visit www.eset.com/me or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.