Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, hosted the ENOC Marine Conference 2022 at Grand Hyatt, Al Ameera Ballroom on Wednesday, 10 November 2022 under the theme of ‘SIRE 2.0’. The conference provided a platform for industry stakeholders to better understand the change associated with SIRE 2.0 and share their perspectives on its potential impact.

The conference gathered approximately 250 industry professionals from around the world to exchange knowledge and best practices. It also highlighted the need for change and what change will look like with the launch of the SIRE 2.0 regime.

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) SIRE 2.0 project team was also present at the event and addressed questions on the new vessel inspection regime, which is expected to become operational in the coming future.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Ahead of the launch of SIRE 2.0, it is important for industry stakeholders to better understand and prepare for the changes that will be coming soon. Through the ENOC Marine Conference, we are in a strong position to bring the industry together to openly discuss the new vessel inspection regime that will impact the maritime industry in the future.”

Whilst currently still in development, SIRE 2.0 will more accurately report on the quality of a vessel and its crew (on an ongoing basis) and indicate future likely performance, using enhanced tools, strengthened governance processes and more in-depth reporting outcomes, following a risk-based approach.

The ENOC Marine Conference started in 2007 as a marine workshop for SIRE stakeholders. Over the years it has grown to become a prominent event in the marine industry calendar, attracting industry stakeholders from around the world.

