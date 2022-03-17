Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Encubay, a diversity-focused network that enables female founders to accelerate their business growth journey, is organizing an exclusive event in partnership with in5, an enabling platform for businesses in tech, media and design. The event is aimed at bringing together different stakeholders from the start-up ecosystem and engaging the entrepreneurial community in Dubai over an evening of knowledge exchange, business acceleration and networking.

Encubay is originally India based and its Dubai chapter (launched in November 2021) aims to create an inclusive diverse ecosystem of women entrepreneurs, industry experts, investors, corporates, and all the other key stakeholders of the start-up ecosystem; with the objective of leveling the playing field for female founders.

The event, ‘Driving Diversity through entrepreneurship’ will take place on 17th March from 5pm onwards at In5 Tech at Dubai Internet City, the region’s leading tech hub, and includes 3 expert panel discussions followed by Q&A rounds and networking.

Deeeksha Ahuja, Founder, Encubay said: “At Encubay, the vision has always been to create a level playing field for female founders and make the ecosystem more diverse and accessible. The upcoming event is an epitome of how we are bringing in different stakeholders - founders, corporates, experts, investors - under one forum and platform. And we are excited about jointly organizing this event with in5.”

On behalf of in5, Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City, said: “Empowering the region’s start-up community by enhancing their visibility and access to partnerships is at the cornerstone of in5’s founding principles. It is why we are delighted to support Encubay in hosting this thought-provoking event, as it makes up a valuable part of our ecosystem and reflects our ambition to enhance opportunities for female entrepreneurship and deliver a more inclusive start-up community. One-fourth of the businesses supported by in5 have women at the helm and it is essential that we continue cultivating the landscape for female innovators and creatives grow, experiment and inspire while contributing equally to writing Dubai’s rich entrepreneurial story.”

Stressing on the importance of providing an inclusive start-up environment to ensure growth and bolster economic development, Regional Growth Partner, Encubay, Anishkaa Gehani said, “In line with the UAE leadership’s directives of increasing women's participation in the economic sectors, Encubay continues its efforts to promote women-led businesses by supporting their growth and vision. We are glad to be commemorating women’s month and collaborating with In5, Dubai to organise this event.”

Attendees can register themselves for the event using the Registration Link.