Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (“Yahsat” or the “Group”) PJSC, the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, (ADX trading symbol: YAHSAT), has proudly celebrated the achievements of its Emirati women workforce in a company townhall, under the 2023 Emirati Women’s Day theme of ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow.’

Emirati women are crucial to the UAE national workforce across the Group, with Yahsat dedicated to further increasing their participation given their notable contributions in both technical and non-technical roles. Talented UAE women have repeatedly proven that they are vital to both ensuring the success of the company. Yahsat has paved the way for Emirati women to not only excel in technology sectors traditionally dominated by men, but also assume key leadership positions. Senior management roles at Yahsat occupied by women have steadily increased, with active plans to find more Emirati women to take up senior positions.

Ali Al Hashemi, Yahsat Group CEO, said: “The UAE’s achievements in the satellite and space segments over the past 50 years has been nothing short of extraordinary and Emirati women have been at the backbone of this country’s development and success in line with the leadership’s vision to empower women and achieve gender balance. This is especially true for Yahsat: I am proud of our Emirati women workforce who have proven that their skills, bold decision-making, and leadership qualities have made a positive impact in the satellite communications and space industry.”

Yahsat’s townhall recognized its Emirati Women’s remarkable accomplishments including that of Athari Almansoori, a Senior Engineer of Programme Engineering at Yahsat’s government arm, Yahsat Government Solutions, who has been tasked with leading the demanding and critical operations role of overseeing the Group’s multiple international projects. Other notable Yahsat women achievers include Aida Al Yaaqoubi, a Senior Engineer of Spacecraft Analysis and President of Yahsat’s Youth Council, Nada Obaid, a Senior Systems Engineer and a key member of Yahsat’s ongoing Thuraya 4-NGS satellite programme and Maryam Saeed Alsereidi, Vice President of Information Technology, who is leading the digital transformation of the Group.

About Yahsat:

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is scheduled for launch in H1 2024 and expected to commence services in H1 2025.

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company:

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities.

The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

For more information, visit www.thuraya.com; Follow us on Twitter: @ThurayaTelecom