Readers browsed through thousands of titles by local literary luminaries that are on display at the second edition of the Emirati Book Fair (EBF), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at its headquarters in Al Zahia.

In addition to the latest publications by emerging Emirati writers, visitors explored the works of authors known for laying the foundations of the literary scene in the UAE. Highlights at the fair included volumes by writers who established the short story genre in the country and a collection of Nabati poetry by revered Emirati poet Ahmad Al Hammli, first printed in 1976 in India. The titles exhibited at the stalls spanned a variety of genres, including academic books, novels, historical titles and children’s literature.

The book fair, which is aimed at spotlighting UAE’s thriving cultural scene through illuminating panel discussions and promoting the creative works of Emirati writers and publishers, is open to the public between 9pm – 1am until April 24.

-Ends-