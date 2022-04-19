Sharjah: A host of Emirati publishing houses will showcase thousands of works by local authors as the second edition of the Emirati Book Fair (EBF), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) in partnership with the Emirates Writers Union, kicks off on Thursday, April 21, at SBA headquarters in Al Zahia, Sharjah .

Open to the public from April 21, 9 pm – 1 am, the book fair will also host panel discussions and poetry evenings led by renowned Emirati authors and intellectuals.

Khawla Al Mujaini, Director of Exhibitions and Festivals at SBA, stressed that the book fair highlights the authority’s vision to activate the local book industry movement and advance it by deliberating with creatives and renowned Emirati authors and intellectuals. “The EBF will also showcase the Emirati book market and provide the public with an opportunity to expand their knowledge at the cultural event held during Ramadan,” she added.

The exhibition will bring together Ali Al Abdan, Dr. Hamad Ben Saray, Sheikha Al Mutairi, Ahmad Al Assam, Amal Al Sahlawi, Awad bin Hasoum Al Darmaki, Salha Obaid, Eman Al Yousuf, Alia Al Mansoori, and Mona Alraisi in discussions and debates about several cultural topics including, the Emirati writer’s presence on the global scene, musical anthropology in Sharjah, and the creative journey of Emirati poet Ahmad Rashid Thani.

The four-day event will provide a platform for publishers, authors, and intellectuals to network; highlight new titles by emerging writers; and shed light on the creative journeys of the UAE’s literary talents. It will also cover various cultural topics apart from spotlighting the UAE’s thriving cultural scene.

Entities participating in the local event include the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the Poetry Academy, Al Qasimi Publications, Kalimat, Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution, and other cultural institutions, initiatives and local publishers.

The book fair will promote local content of every genre such as academic books, novels, historical titles and children’s literature.

