Dubai, UAE: Emirates Health Services, the exclusive partner in healthcare services, successfully concluded its participation in Arab Health 2024, which concluded on Thursday. The event marked the unveiling of 27 innovative projects, with 15 projects making their regional and global debut on Emirates Health Services' platform.

EHS' platform at Arab Health 2024 attracted numerous leaders, senior figures, and delegations, as well as a significant presence of officials and executive directors from both the public and private sectors. They were exposed to an impressive array of groundbreaking preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic healthcare initiatives, projects, and programs. Noteworthy examples included the comprehensive “Basma” integrated school health program, precision medicine, mental health, cutting-edge cardiac and neurological care, generative artificial intelligence systems, and the smart clinic-in-a-box Furthermore, they explored groundbreaking innovations such as virtual reality-based psychological therapy, blood-drawing robots, an artificial intelligence application for assessing surgical performance, an efficiency-driven virtual center, and other remarkable projects. EHS also solidified its collaborations by signing multiple MoUs with local and international entities.

Her Excellency Mubaraka Ibrahim, Acting Chief Information Officer at Emirates Health Services, highly praised EHS’ dynamic involvement in this year's event. She highlighted that the participation opened up a significant opportunity for healthcare entities and organizations to foster connections, exchange ideas, and delve into the showcased innovative experiences, technologies, and projects. The ultimate goal is to elevate healthcare quality in alignment with the visionary framework of "We Are the UAE 2031" and the UAE's aspirations outlined in "UAE Centennial 2071."

H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim highlighted that the success of EHS’ participation in this wide and innovative range of projects aligns with its commitment to delivering the best healthcare practices and providing innovative solutions. She emphasized that the conference served as an excellent platform for enhancing efforts and expanding collaborative networks with numerous local and international healthcare entities and organizations. She also emphasized the ongoing work and intensified efforts to achieve sustainable progress in the field of healthcare for all members and visitors of the Emirati society.

EHS presented pioneering examples of preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic healthcare practices at this year's edition. These practices were built upon innovation, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics. They align with the UAE government's directions, reflect the wise leadership's visions and directives, and enhance readiness and preparedness for the future through a comprehensive and integrated healthcare system that relies on modern technologies and artificial intelligence.

During the four-day event, EHS organized a series of conferences, lectures, and workshops focused on two main tracks. The first track revolved around patient-centered healthcare, while the second track centered on innovation and scientific research in pediatric services. These activities were conducted in collaboration with international partners.

