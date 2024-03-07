Dubai, UAE - The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) hosted its 27th Annual Corporate Gala Dinner on the evening of March 5th, graced by the esteemed presence and patronage of H.H. Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation Ras Al Khaimah and Member of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah’s Executive Council. Themed "Guiding Sustainability Tributaries, Foundation of a Unified Path," the event provided a distinguished platform to honour accomplishments in environmental conservation and sustainability, showcasing EEG's significant impact on both local and global stages.

The Gala, attended by esteemed guests including government officials, diplomats, industry leaders, and environmental advocates, emphasised the interconnectedness of efforts towards sustainability. Driven by the collective commitment of attendees, the event aimed to pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come.

EEG honoured and expressed its heartfelt appreciation to 68 distinguished organisations hailing from the Government and private sector, and civil society domains. These esteemed entities have consistently demonstrated unwavering dedication and support to EEG's multifaceted initiatives throughout the entirety of 2023. Their steadfast commitment has been instrumental in propelling EEG's mission forward, amplifying impact, and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility across diverse sectors of society.

In her address, the Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG – Mrs Habiba Al Mar’ashi, underscored the organisation's pride in the strides made towards sustainability over the past year. From impactful educational initiatives empowering thousands of students to innovative waste management programmes diverting thousands of tons of waste from landfills, EEG's achievements signify tangible progress in the journey towards sustainability.



The dinner was graced by the presence of His Excellency Marwan Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, who delivered an enlightening speech. He emphasised, "We stand at a pivotal juncture in our journey towards sustainability, guided by the unwavering commitment of the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The recent COP28, hosted by our nation, exemplified our resolute dedication to this cause. Collaboration is paramount as we pursue climate neutrality by 2050, engaging stakeholders to drive transformation across key sectors. Heightened awareness is crucial; it demands active community involvement in safeguarding our environment. Both local and global partnerships are indispensable in our endeavors. My heartfelt appreciation is extended to the Emirates Environmental Group for their tireless advocacy in raising awareness and championing responsible environmental practices through a multitude of impactful programmes and hands-on initiatives. Let us capitalise on this moment for constructive dialogue and concerted action, striving collectively for the advancement of our societies and the well-being of humanity."

The speech highlighted EEG’s significant achievements from 2023, showcasing remarkable engagement of 409,099 students from 786 Academic Institutions through educational programmes.

Additionally, it emphasised the substantial impact of EEG’s waste management efforts, with impressive figures including the collection of 1,245,769 kgs of paper, 154,064 kgs of plastic, 28,906 kgs of aluminum cans, 7,150 pcs of toner, 151,258 kgs of glass, 5,846 pcs of mobile phones, 23,734 kgs of e-waste, and 7,495 kgs of scrap metal through eight recycling campaigns. Since its inception, our waste management initiatives have successfully mitigated 98,003 MT of CO2e, conserved 154,845 m3 of landfill space, saved 702,249 (Million BTU) of energy, prevented the burning of 321,872 gallons of gasoline, and preserved the cutting of 454,569 trees.

Furthermore, the Clean UAE campaign held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment witnessed participation from over 74,000 individuals representing hundreds of entities on the national level who managed to collect 60,800 Kgs of waste in its 22nd cycle, demonstrating widespread community involvement. Notably, the year 2023 also saw the planting of more than 11,000 antive trees bringing the total to 2,126,912 trees since inception in 2007, resulting in the mitigation of 12,541.76 MT of CO2e annually.

These milestones underscore EEG's commitment to fostering environmental awareness and action within the community.

A notable highlight of the evening was the recognition of EEG's pivotal role in COP 28, a global convention of the parties for climate action. Through active engagement in COP 28 programmes, EEG demonstrated its dedication to advancing global environmental initiatives. Beyond COP 28, EEG's impact resonated through its engagements with diverse local, regional, and international organisations. These collaborations have amplified EEG's advocacy for sustainability, solidifying its position as a champion for environmental stewardship.

The Gala also served as a platform to reaffirm the UAE's commitment to sustainability, with the declaration of 2024 by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan the President of the UAE as another Year of Sustainability. This commitment reflects the nation's ongoing efforts to address pressing environmental challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Expressing gratitude to sponsors, partners, and supporters, the Chairperson emphasised their integral role in EEG's success. Sponsors for the Annual Gala Dinner included Platinum Sponsor McDonalds UAE, Special Sponsor Wasl, Carbon-Neutral partner Farnek, and Sustainability Partner the Arabia CSR Network.

As the event concluded, attendees were urged to join EEG's mission to safeguard the environment and promote sustainability. Guided by shared values and a collective determination to make a positive difference, EEG looks ahead to a future filled with hope, opportunity, and sustainability for all.