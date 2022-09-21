Dubai, UAE: In commemoration of World Heart Day, Emirates Cardiac Society is hosting a public educational campaign, featuring their team of experts. The campaign is addressing the common misunderstanding of cardiovascular diseases and prevention in a sort of educational theme and answering the questions of the public concerning heart diseases. The complimentary session will take place on September 29th through Zoom platform at 20:00 PM UAE time and is open to the public, to participate in this session please visit and follow Instagram account @ecsheart

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, causing a shocking 18 million deaths worldwide annually. It is the main cause of death from non-communicable diseases in the UAE. Emirates Cardiac Society has made its mission to raise awareness within the UAE on how to maintain heart health and preserve it.

Through this complimentary informative workshop on 29th of September, the audience will be invited to take part in an informative discussion with our experts and to ask them questions, educating them about cardiovascular diseases, how to prevent and improve heart conditions which leads to a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Juwairia Alali, President of Emirates Cardiac Society, Cardiologist, Dubai, UAE, said: “It is imperative that we begin making a positive change and raise awareness for all UAE citizens on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. The UAE’s mortality rate has been 340 per 100,000 cases, which is double that in other countries. We hope through this educational session, we can begin seeing a change in these statistics for the better.”

Dr. Abdullah Shehab, Vice President of Emirates Cardiac society, said:” World Heart Day is an awareness day that encourages people to maintain their heart's health and how to preserve it, and we at the ECS play a key role in educating and spreading awareness to the public community”.

About The Emirates Cardiac Society

The Emirates Cardiac Society is a non-profit organization established in 1999 under the Emirates Medical Association. ECS is striving to improve cardiovascular health through education, research and quality patient care. ECS helps people understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and provides science-based treatment guidelines to healthcare professionals to help them provide quality care to their patients.

Visit our website; https://ecsociety.com/

