IBM to donate $30M worth of services by 2023 through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator program

Marwa Abbas: The program represents IBM's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) pillars, and aligns with our goal to support, accelerate and scale the global transformation to clean energy

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT: -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced today at COP27 Egypt’s Environment Without Borders Foundation (EWBF) among the new members of its global pro bono social impact program, the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, after reviewing over 100 global applications and projects. The program applies IBM technologies, such as hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, and an ecosystem of experts to enhance and scale projects focused on populations vulnerable to environmental threats, including climate change.

IBM previously announced its plans to select five organizations for this program every year and intends to provide $30 million worth of services by the end of 2023. The selection process considered the applicant’s commitment to support communities who are especially vulnerable to environmental threats, its ability to increase access to affordable clean energy services, its strategic focus and transparency on measurement and reporting, among others.

According to the International Energy Agency, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to global supply chains, and diversion of fiscal resources to keep food and fuel prices affordable, have affected the pace of progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7) of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy by 2030.

Environment Without Borders Foundation, an Egyptian environmental NGO established in 2015, submitted a proposal to develop a platform to forecast, track, and communicate clean energy usage options in Egypt. The goal is to enable resilient and sustainable infrastructure and operations for clean energy in Egypt, helping residents of remote villages for whom energy is currently both expensive and unreliable. The clean energy management platform will leverage IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite and IBM Cloud.

“UNDP is delighted to partner with IBM to forecast electricity access that informs better policy and investment decisions, with an initial concentration on African countries. This partnership advances UNDP’s integration mandate and directly contributes to our corporate moonshot to provide 500 million people with access to safe, reliable energy by 2025, focused on reaching the furthest behind first." said Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Secretary-General, Assitant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa (RBA) at the United Nations Development Programme.

Marwa Abbas, General Manager of IBM Egypt, commented: “The Sustainability Accelerator program represents one of IBM’s environmental, social and governance pillars. We are proud to announce the winners in conjunction with our presence at COP27. IBM will be developing and scaling the winning projects with the help of its innovative solutions and technical expertise to support underpriviladged communities and drive sustainability.” Marwa added: "We are very pleased with this new cohort with Environment Without Borders that will proudly enable us to provide alternative advanced solutions that support the country’s growing interest in achieving sustainable development and gree energy transition.”

"I believe that innovative technological applications can be strongly used for linking green energy users together and this is what we seek in our project," said Dr. Adel Abdallah Soliman, CEO of Environment Without Borders Foundation. "Our goal is to harness the power of technology to tackle environmental challenges and support vulnerable communities' livelihood to have a better life,” added Adel.

Also, worth noting that the Egyptian NGO, Environment Without Borders, was selected along with four global institutions: the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to increase access to sustainable, affordable and reliable energy in African countries, the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), building an intelligent model to project energy needs based on current and future human activity, Net Zero Atlantic, to create an interactive digital tool that will geospatially display environmental and socioeconomic impacts of possible energy system futures for Nova Scotia, as well as, the Miyakojima City Government Foundation, to support the development of a renewable energy strategy including a microgrid on Miyakojima island to model electricity demand and advise energy infrastructure development.

-Ends-

About IBM Sustainability Accelerator

Launched in February 2022, the IBM Sustainability Accelerator is a social impact program that addresses multiple environmental threats around the world each year. The accelerator selects 5 projects to scale solutions that benefit communities that face challenges such as climate change, pollution, extreme weather and more. The program currently has two active cohorts; the first one is focused on sustainable agriculture and the second on clean energy.

For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/impact/initiatives/ibm-sustainability-accelerator