On the 18th of March and for two days, iCareer holds the “Supply Chain Innovation Summit” for the third year in a raw with the attendance of more of 2000 people and 200 speakers and 60 companies.

The summit was with the theme of “Supply Chain Next”. The first day of the event was online on “iCareer Hub” and the second day was at the GrEEk Campus – Tahrir.

This summit is the first one specialised in supply chain and gathering the whole eco-system from entrepreneurs, supply chain experts from different industries, governmental representatives, and finally global supply chain entities such as APICS (The biggest supply chain association in the globe).

And as iCareer strives for more improvement, this year’s edition is powered by the International Labour Organization and a list of sponsors like:

Transmar – Bosta – ILLA – Mrsool – Milezmore (Platinum sponsors)

Sealand Maersk – Softec - Tropo – NaNa (Gold sponsors)

AAST Supply Chain Incubator (Entrepreneurship Partner)

Hesham Alaraky, one of the event founders declared that the event in its third round focuses on the changes in the future of supply chain whether locally or globally especially after the COVID crisis, it also shed the light on the projects held by the government aiming to improve the transportation in addition to localizing the manufacturing towards increasing the exports.

And Akram Marwan, the CEO of iCareer stated that the summit has more than 120 hours of learning content, which is the largest of its kind in the world. This content sheds the light on all the challenges through bringing together all the stakeholders of the industry and trying to overcome these challenges. He also announced that through the past two years there were 4000+ participants, 500 speakers and100+ companies and 500 hours of live content.

