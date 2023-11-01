The head of the General Division for Gold at the Federation of Chambers of Commerce in Egypt, Hani Milad Gaied, revealed that the Egyptian government has approved new facilities for international exhibitors participating in the gold and jewelry exhibition “Nebu” in its third edition scheduled to be launched during the period from November 25-27 of this year, which is the possibility of bringing exhibitors To place their exhibits in travelers’ luggage without the need to ship them through a shipping company, in addition to exempting these exhibits from customs and tax duties and facilitating the procedures significantly, so that the Stamping Department becomes an official guarantor and supervisor of the entry and exit process of the artifacts, without burdening exhibitors and organizers with exorbitant financial burdens or complex procedural steps that restrict participation. In the gallery

Gaied said that an agreement had been reached with the Egyptian Customs Authority and the Stamping and Weights Authority on the executive procedures for the customs release of gold jewelry coming to participate in the exhibition in the company of international exhibitors, to facilitate the process of entry and exit of the jewelry in a safe manner without prejudice to the rights of the state and the rights of international exhibitors, and to allow them to bring these exhibits on planes. Transporting passengers without shipping them independently during a meeting that included Major General Ahmed Soliman, Head of the Stamp and Weights Authority, Dr. Kamal Gaber, Director General of International Exhibitions and Markets, Dr. Shaaban Abdel Azir Pasha, Director of the Deposit at Cairo International Airport, representatives of the Egyptian Customs Authority, and Engineer Hani Milad Gaied, Head of the General Division for Gold and Jewelry. Federation of Chambers of Commerce

First: The General Division of Jewelery shall notify the Stamps and Weights Department of the names and information of the international exhibitors who are scheduled to participate in the exhibition and be accompanied by gold jewelry, including (passenger name/passport photo/flight number/arrival time) in addition to a detailed statement of the types and specifications of the jewelry coming with the exhibitor in terms of ( Type/shape/weight/stones with value attached to them) at least two weeks before the start of the exhibition.

Third: When passengers/exhibitors arrive at one of Cairo International Airport’s lounges “1,2,3,” they must go to the red lounge at the airport, which is designated for passengers carrying products that are more than personal use and are subject to customs duties.

Fourth: The passenger/exhibitor declares to the customs officer that the items in his possession are precious metals and valuable stones belonging to the Jewelry and Weights Hallmarking Department for the benefit of the Prophet Gold Exhibition 2023. The declaration is drawn up with the knowledge of the passenger, and the items are deposited in the Transita deposit warehouse (operating around the clock) and delivered. The deposit receipt confirming the allocation of the items for the benefit of the Stamp Authority to be displayed at the Nebu 2023 Gold Exhibition.

Fifth: The representative of the organizing company receives the deposit receipt from the passenger and delivers his copy to the National Exhibitions Company (Egypt Exhibition and Convention Center), in order to issue a letter addressed to the customs of the Egypt Exhibition Center, stating that the owner of the deposit is participating in the Nebu 2023 Gold and Jewelry Exhibition.

Sixth: The Egypt Exhibition Center Customs determines the letter of withdrawal of the exhibitor’s items on account of the customs taxes and fees due on them initially according to the invoice that a pledge to pay has previously been submitted from the Stamps and Weights Authority, if they are not re-exported or disposed of without referring to the Customs Authority.

A directive is issued to the Director General of Customs to tow it by compass to the customs of the Egypt Exhibition Center, accompanied by a customs representative, under police guard, arranged by the shipping company.

Seventh: When the items arrive at the customs of the Egypt Center for Exhibitions and Conferences, the artifacts are inspected and technically inspected by the competent authorities (the Authority of Stamping and Weights - Egypt Customs for Exhibitions and Conferences) and in the presence of representatives of the company organizing the exhibition, the shipping company, where the Authority determines the specifications of the artifacts (weight - caliber - carat). For diamonds - for their manufacturers - for jewelry - value for customs purposes) A directive is issued to the Director General of Customs to withdraw it by compass to the customs of the Egypt Exhibition Center accompanied by a customs representative under police guard arranged by the shipping company.

Eighth: After ensuring that the incoming items are identical to the invoice and the detailed statement covering the items, the items for each exhibitor are deposited in a secured safe designated for him, provided that their code is placed by the organizer and kept in the valuable warehouse of the customs department, until they are temporarily released to participate in the exhibition when it is held. .

Ninth: Customs of the Egypt Exhibition and Convention Center delivers the temporary release permit and his secured safe to the person concerned.

Tenth: After the exhibition period, the concerned party delivers his items inside the locker allocated to him to the silent warehouse in the customs department’s warehouses, in order to re-examine them by the same previous committee to determine (weight - caliber - carat) and verify their conformity with their customs declaration and invoice to determine any deficiency if is found.

Eleventh: The items are sent with a certificate issued by Egypt Customs for exhibitions and conferences to the relevant depository warehouse according to the departure hall, with a copy of the flight ticket attached, where an inbound receipt is issued and delivered to the passenger.

Twelfth: After receiving an inbound receipt, the passenger goes to the deposit warehouse in the travel hall sufficiently before the travel date to receive his items and pay the return and flooring fees, provided that the customs official monitors the re-export process himself.

Thirteenth: The Gold and Jewelry Division of the General Federation of Chambers of Commerce and the company organizing the exhibition (Vision Faire) inform international exhibitors coming from abroad with gold jewelry of the manner of dealing with the jewelry upon arrival and departure.

Milad explained that these procedures represent a qualitative leap in the procedures followed for customs release and come as an encouragement to international participation in one of the most important regional exhibitions for the industry and trade of gold and gold jewelry. It will also contribute to the growth and development of the production and export of Egyptian gold jewelry to regional and international markets.

