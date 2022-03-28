EGBANK announced its support and partnership with the annual Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA) for the second consecutive year. Hosted by I-Events, EEA aims to honor and award the most prominent entrepreneurs of innovative and emerging projects in various fields, which is in line with Egypt’s vision in empowering youth and entrepreneurs as the main drivers of economic growth.

Stemming from the Bank's leading role in community development and strengthening the Egyptian economy, EGBANK’s sponsorship of EEA comes as a continuation of its strategy, which aims to encourage entrepreneurial culture, develop the youth’s skills, achieve sustainable economic development, and provide all the needs to create an appropriate entrepreneurial ecosystem in various fields.

Commenting on this matter, Nelly Mahmoud, COO & Head of Youth Beyond Banking & Financial Inclusions at EGBANK, expressed her elation that EGBANK is supporting Egypt’s Entrepreneurship Awards (EEA) partner for the second year in a row, especially that the entrepreneurship scene is receiving great attention from the state in order to support Egypt Vision 2030 regarding the development of innovation.

To conclude, Mahmoud underscored that EEA this year represents a qualitative leap in supporting entrepreneurship in Egypt, as its organizers aim to maximize its development goals by encouraging Egyptian entrepreneurs in diversified fields and highlighting distinguished models that made a positive impact in the market and their communities. Additionally, it focuses on inspiring future generations of innovators and change makers.

It is worth noting that the competition will comprise more than 15 sectors, including architecture, design, fashion, jewelry, e-commerce, physical health, food and beverages, and other vital sectors. The submission will be through the official website, as well as through an awareness session organized by the Bank under the umbrella of MINT in cooperation with EEA in order to provide sufficient information to enable companies to apply on this platform in the available fields. All participants will be evaluated by a special group of experts in each field of the competition.

