Headline Sponsors: Abu Dhabi Police, Aramco and Saudi Electricity Company

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - African Media Agency - 26 April 2022 - EFQM is hosting the 1st Edition of The EFQM Middle East Summit in Dubai on the 16th & 17th of May 2022. The theme for the summit is "ACHIEVING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE FOR THE MIDDLE EAST THROUGH TRANSFORMATION."



This 1st Edition of The EFQM Middle East Summit is an exciting chance to hear from role model organisations as they take us through their transformation journey and highlight their experiences and best practices, using The EFQM Model. You will also hear thought-provoking presentations from inspirational speakers and industry experts on topics that challenge the audience such as Innovation, Sustainability, Circular Economy, and Transformation.



EFQM helps organisations perform better by creating data-driven insights backed up by organisational experts, to fit priorities, purpose, and people. The EFQM Model is a globally recognised management framework that supports managing change and improving performance. Trusted by thousands of organisations worldwide for more than 30 years, The Model has provided a blueprint for organisations across and beyond Europe to develop a culture of improvement and innovation.



Mr. Russell Longmuir, EFQM Chief Executive Officer stated "The Middle East is heading towards becoming a global sustainability leader across the region and the implementation of sustainable practice is increasing. Now, more than ever, organisations must transform to keep on track to achieve a sustainable future. As different organizations battle with change and transformation on different fronts, we understand what is important, helping them to articulate a clearly understood purpose and nurture a valuable and rewarding culture. EFQM is committed to working side by side with Middle East leaders as they manage cultural change and major transformation to deliver positive performance and meaningful benefits for all their key stakeholders."



EFQM Middle East Regional Director Isra'a Mobideen said "We are excited to host this Summit for the first time in the Middle East, where we will bring together our members, partners, and industry professionals from around the world to share, discuss and provide solutions to support organisations and countries to achieve their vision. Mobideen added we are looking forward to working hand in hand with the government, private, public sector, and Educational Institutes as well as SMEs, and support them throughout their transformation journey, build their capabilities and equip them to face the future using world-leading methodologies, the EFQM Model, our technology platforms and our unique portfolio of services and training."



The Summit will feature a variety of expert Keynote Speakers and guests who include top leaders in the Public and Private Sector and Business Industry who will share their best experiences and strategies to help you boost your knowledge, productivity, and learnings.



The event will feature an esteemed lineup of Keynote Speakers; HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Mr. Jean-Francois Revel, CEO, SCLE, Dr Nadar Sabry, CEO TimeZ5 Global Inc. Benjamin Vautrin, Financial Director, Keolis Lyon, EFQM CEO Russell Longmuir and Dr. Paul Little EFQM Board Chairman.



Day 1 will feature panel discussions on 'FUTURE READINESS THROUGH INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY' with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, Abu Dhabi Police, Roads & Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, 'THE TRANSFORMATION JOURNEY WITH THE EFQM MODEL"' with Ministry of Interior Bahrain, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Orange Jordan, Public Works Authority in Qatar and a session on "FUTURE FORESIGHT WITH EFQM" with Russell Longmuir, EFQM CEO and Eng. Isra'a Mobideen, EFQM Middle East Regional Director.



Day 2 is focused on sustainability and will kick things off with a panel on 'SUSTAINABLE EXCELLENCE' with Saudi Aramco, Communications & Information Technology Commission, Saudi Electricity Company, SEK Education Group, followed by a panel on 'THE IMPACT OF EXCELLENCE PROGRAMS IN COUNTRY TRANSFORMATION' with Dubai Government Excellence Program, King AbdulAziz Quality Award, King Abdullah II Center For Excellence and Club Excelencia and finally 'EFQM CASE STUDY' by Mr. Benjamin Vautrin, Financial Director, Keolis Lyon.



The headline sponsors of the Summit are Abu Dhabi Police, Saudi Aramco and Saudi Electricity Company. Career Management Consultants and Training (CMC) and QMS Excellence Services are also sponsoring the event and we thank all our sponsors for their support.

About EFQM:

EFQM is a not-for-profit membership foundation founded in October 1989, based in Brussels with Global reach. EFQM purpose is to build a better future for people, for communities and for organisations themselves. EFQM is the custodian of the EFQM Model, a non-prescriptive framework that can be used to gain an holistic view of any organisation regardless of size, sector or maturity. Over the past 30 years, the EFQM Model has provided a blueprint for organisations across and beyond Europe to develop a culture of improvement and innovation



