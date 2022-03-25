The Egyptian Facilities Management Forum EFMF, which lasted for two days, concluded with the participation of major facilities management companies, with the aim of presenting local and international experiences in the field of FACILITY MANAGEMENT.



On its second day, the forum witnessed the presence of Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Sayed Ismail, Deputy Minister of Housing for Infrastructure Affairs, a group of government leaders, and a number of heads of new city agencies.



During his tour inside the exhibition held on the sidelines of the forum, Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, said that the ministry pays great attention to the field of facility management, whether at the investment level or at the level of developing youth centers and facilities for the ministry.



He pointed out that the ministry aims to maintain its facilities through continuous management and maintenance. Especially after the development operations it is currently undertaking, pointing out that gathering management companies in one place is a great development for the view of the field of facilities management.



For his part, Dr. Sayed Ismail, Deputy Minister of Housing for Infrastructure Affairs, affirmed the ministry's full support for all activities aimed at presenting local and foreign expertise in the field of facilities management. Especially with the urgent need to increase its role in managing various projects during the coming period.



On the sidelines of his visit to the exhibition, he pointed out that the forum included a series of discussion sessions on presenting the latest international experiences in facilities management, and a variety of visions and ideas were presented in the field of implementing and managing facilities and maximizing the value of assets, especially with the increase in the role of management companies in conjunction with the urban renaissance that Egypt is currently witnessing in the new republic, and the implementation of fourth-generation cities, as well as discussing how to develop the role of facilities management companies, and emphasizing the role of companies in maximizing the benefit of facilities through continuous follow-up to the latest facilities management methods to maintain them and ensure the sustainability of service provision.



For her part, Marwa El-Gohary, head of the commercial sector at IT EVENTS, the organizer of the forum, said that the forum witnessed a good turnout over the two days, amid a strong presence of major leading companies in facility management.



She said that the forum succeeded in presenting visions and ideas in the field of facility management. Especially with the growing role of facilities management companies in conjunction with the urban renaissance that Egypt is currently witnessing, it was also discussed how to develop the role of management companies and emphasize maximizing the benefit of facilities, through periodic maintenance and continuous follow-up to the latest management and operation methods.

She pointed out that the Arab Contractors Company for Facilities Management was honored as the best exhibiting company, and the award was received by Major General Dr. Mohamed Mandour, Chairman of Arab Contractors Company for facility management.

