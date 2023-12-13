Set against the backdrop of a stunning landscape featuring vast open spaces, native trees, lush vegetation, and meandering camels enhancing the natural beauty, the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) marked the fifth station of its national campaign, "Clean UAE," in Ras Al Khaimah. This year's campaign is carried out under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE). The Public Services Department continues to play a crucial role as a strategic partner in the Emirate of Ras Al Kahimah.

A total of 526 enthusiastic participants joined forces, collectively gathering 3,000 kg of waste across a sprawling

3 km² area in Al Mazrae. The collected waste underwent meticulous segregation, with recyclable materials directed to designated centers for recycling, and the remainder responsibly handled by the Public Services Department – Ras Al Khaimah for proper disposal. Noteworthy was the active involvement of various local government entities, including Ras Al Khaimah Police.

In her opening speech, Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, expressed her pleasure at the robust participation from the public and private sectors, academic institutions, students, and families. She highlighted EEG's role as a pioneer of environmental activism, education, and engagement in the UAE since 1991. "EEG aims to mobilise the efforts of all segments of society, bringing people from diverse backgrounds together on a common platform to address sustainability issues on a massive scale," she emphasised.

Concluding her speech, Mrs. Al Mar’ashi expressed heartfelt thanks to the campaign's Main Sponsor, McDonald’s UAE, and esteemed Co-Sponsors Abu Dhabi Terminals, Dubai Investments, Farnek, and Gulf International Bank for their unwavering support. Special appreciation was extended to Support Sponsor CANPACK and the valuable contributions of Supporting Entities Al Ain Water, Almarai, Aster DM Healthcare, Byrne Equipment Rental, Fujairah Plastic Factories, Golden Loaf, and Golden Spike. Sincere gratitude was also offered to Media Partner Gulf News and CSR Partner Arabia CSR Network for their pivotal roles in ensuring the remarkable success of the "Clean UAE" Campaign.

The initiative is set to broaden its influence in the remaining Emirates on the designated dates, encouraging the society at large to engage actively and play a part in the collective endeavor:

December 14th – Ajman

December 16th – Dubai (Concluding the Clean UAE Campaign)

As a recognised entity under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), EEG diligently aligns its activities and programs with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Clean UAE campaigns strategically align with the following SDGs: Goal #3: Good Health and Well-being, Goal #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal #12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal #13: Climate Action, Goal #15: Life on Land, and Goal #17: Partnerships for Goals.

About Emirates Environmental Group (EEG)

It is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

