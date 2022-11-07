The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) has launched the 21st annual Clean UAE campaign under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) with the presence of H.E Sultan Abdulla AlHebsi, Assistant Undersecretary - Regions Sector at the Ministry. This campaign is part of EEG’s relentless commitment in conducting various activities, workshops, programmes and campaigns over the years to transform the nation to an eco-conscious society.

EEG Chairperson and Co-Founder, Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi mentioned “The 21st cycle of the annual Clean UAE campaign will be held in association with Dubai Municipality, Management of Saih Al Salam Protected area, Department of Economy & Tourism, Abu Dhabi City Municipality represented by Al Shahama & Musaffah Municipality Center, Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC).”

She highlighted that several entities have come forward to sponsor and support this nation-wide programme, expressing her appreciation and gratitude, to the campaigns’ co-sponsor McDonald’s UAE and the support sponsors, Dubai Investments, UPS and FARNEK, she also thanked the institutions that will provide logistical support; i.e., Fujairah Plastic Factories, Al Ain Water, Tetra Pak, Byrne Equipment Rental, Aster, du and Almarai. EEG is proud to have Gulf News as a Media Partner for the event.

Mrs. Al Mar’ashi added that “Emirates Environmental Group was incepted in 1991 in the UAE; it is a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) that has taken upon itself to advance sustainability within the region, instil the idea of safeguarding our planet and its natural resources. Clean up UAE rebranded this year as Clean UAE was initially rolled out in 2002 with the aim of inculcating sustainable practices amongst the different sectors of the society in the UAE. It is now a full-fledged national level programme which is carried out across all Emirates, this year it will be held from the 5th – 15th December. The campaign will commence on 5th December in Ajman, moving to Fujairah on 7th, Sharjah on 8th, Dubai on 10th, Ras Al Khaimah on 12th, Umm Al Quwain on 13th and finally Abu Dhabi on the 15th.

At EEG we strongly believe in instilling a sense of responsibility in every member of the society as that will help accelerate our journey as a nation towards a more circular economy and path to Net Zero. Mrs. Al Mar’ashi said “We are proud to be the hosts of the largest environmental movement in the UAE that has already recorded 52,597 participants for this cycle of Clean UAE till date. It is a milestone to achieve so early on in the registration process. This goes to show that we as an environmental organisation in UAE and you, as responsible inhabitants of the planet have succeeded in our collective efforts to promote the idea of environmental protection and sowed the seeds of sustainability amongst the different sectors of the society. I am certain our reach will widen by next month and we will outperform last year’s numbers of 58,180 participants.”

Registrations are ongoing and further information can be obtained with regards to sponsorship opportunities and other logistical supports by contacting EEG through +971 4 3448622 and campaigns@eeg.ae

