Dubai, UAE: The Education and Innovation Zone at the 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) is hosting 19 discussion panels and interactive workshops. Higher education students, youth professionals, and industry leaders will gather at these events to exchange insights and knowledge on various topics. These include the future of digitalisation, innovative solutions to achieve net zero, the future of mobility, empowering the next generation of climate leaders, climate change, sustainability, accelerating the growth of start-ups, sustainable cities and sustainable lifestyles, practical steps to reduce environmental impact, the latest in water sustainability technologies, and more.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2023 under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15 to 17 November 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“WETEX and DSS enhance youth participation in global events. It empowers them with knowledge, opportunities, skills, and the necessary tools to foster their active contribution in achieving sustainable development and net zero and to become the next generation of sustainability leaders. The exhibition provides the youth with a platform to be heard and present their ideas and innovative solutions that support our climate ambitions. This holds special significance in the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, during which the country is hosting COP28 at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023. The conference will provide substantial space for youth climate work,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

The sessions will be held in hall 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the participation of major local and international organisations. These include the Climate Change and Environment, Zayed International Foundation for the Environment, Emirates Green Building Council, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Emirates Environmental Group, Expo City Dubai, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), ACWA Power, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), University of Manchester, Huawei, Dell, Bureau Veritas, Sunergy Advisory, LinkedIn, The West Lab, and others.

About WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA organises WETEX & Dubai Solar Show annually. This is part of its efforts to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its keenness to contribute to promote sustainable development. Since its inception in 1999, the exhibition has witnessed significant growth and has become one of the most important specialised international exhibitions in the fields of water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, as well as green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key sectors.

DEWA is organising the 25th edition of the exhibition under the theme “At the Forefront of Sustainability” from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 2023 edition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023.

WETEX & DSS provide a leading platform for international organisations and companies to showcase their latest solutions and products and learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, and green buildings. The international exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region, enhances Dubai and the UAE’s support in promoting global efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as consolidates Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy.

