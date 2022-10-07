Five EDGE entities will showcase the latest cutting-edge solutions for a safer connected world

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE is making its debut at the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi), from 10 to 12 October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). As one of the world’s leading advanced technology companies, EDGE will demonstrate how its products and services are providing a competitive advantage to customers and strengthening national security in the UAE.

SIGN4L, BEACON RED, KATIM, CARACAL, and LAHAB are the five entities participating at the three day event, and are set to launch new products, announce local and international deals, and promote partnerships with local industry players. In its drive to support indigenous defence production and advanced innovation in the fields of national security and law enforcement, EDGE will showcase an extensive portfolio of small arms, small arms ammunition, electronic warfare, cyber, and secure communications solutions.

Commenting on EDGE’s participation, Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “ISNR presents a great opportunity to meet with our customers and industry colleagues in the national security and law enforcement sectors. As an advanced technology group, we are enabling the UAE to develop and secure its critical infrastructure and assets, keeping pace with the continuous change in technological advancement to help clients stay mission-focused and ahead of the curve. Electronic warfare and secure communications are significant areas of focus for us and we look forward to showcasing our latest UAE-made, high quality solutions in these domains.”

EDGE’s Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies cluster will present a wide range of capabilities, including SIGN4L’s sophisticated NAVCONTROL-G spoofing system, V-PROTECT radio frequency (RF) communication jamming system, and a range of homeland security solutions; KATIM’s ultra-secure communications solutions; and a showcase of BEACON RED’s security and intelligence training, cyber solutions, and cyber testing capabilities.

From the Missiles & Weapons cluster, CARACAL will display a range of small arms including the CAR 816 assault rifle, its CSA 338, CSR 338 and CAR 817 DMR sniper rifles, CMP9 sub-machine gun, CARACAL EF pistol, and other products designed to combine accuracy and reliability for law enforcement and security forces. LAHAB will display a range of small and medium calibre ammunitions.

Attendees of ISNR can visit EDGE and its participating entities at stands 10-A-40 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi from 10 to 12 October, 2022.